Douglas County gives $500,000 boost to Plaza de la Raza renovation in South Omaha

A long dormant dream to renovate the Plaza de la Raza in South Omaha is about to get a booster shot.

The Douglas County Board voted this week to commit $500,000 of its federal pandemic recovery funds toward a project for the area, most widely known for hosting Omaha’s annual Cinco de Mayo festival and Mexican Independence Day celebration. The City of Omaha is expected to dedicate another $500,000 from its federal recovery money.

Combined, that will make for a $1 million shot in the arm, enough to revive a nearly 20-year-old proposal to renovate the worn-out parking lot at 24th and N Streets into a festival and community gathering space worthy of its lofty name.

“It’s really a historic redevelopment of La Plaza de la Raza, which is at the center of all the major festivals and at the center of the business district in South Omaha,” said Douglas County Board member Roger Garcia, whose district includes the area and has been hit hard economically by COVID.

Garcia proposed allocating $500,000 of the county’s allotment of $111 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to the project, led by the Canopy South nonprofit redevelopment corporation. The County Board voted 6-0 Tuesday to approve it.

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert has proposed that the city allocate a matching amount of the city’s ARPA funds, which come from legislation proposed by President Joe Biden and passed by Congress last year.

“If you go there now, it’s really just a parking lot where people conduct festivals,” Garcia said. “But the idea is to really transform it physically and aesthetically, to be an actual epicenter of festivals that has more greenery, a more natural stage, more advanced parking, and will truly catalyze all major events in South Omaha.”

It would bring more tourism to the area while also serving South Omaha better as a community gathering space, Garcia said.

The total project is expected to cost more than $3 million and could take three years to complete. Canopy South is working with community leaders including Cinco de Mayo Executive Director Marcos Mora. They propose improvements that would include a playground, landscaping, shade, seating, a pavilion and a stage. They’ll work with RDG Planning and Design, which designed the existing tree of life-themed streetscape makeover of South 24th Street from L to Q Streets that evokes the heritage of Latino and European immigrants who have built and sustained South Omaha.

The $1 million from the county and city would be enough to pay for the first phase. César A. Garcia, executive director of Canopy South, said the group plans to apply for the rest of the funding from the ARPA funds that the Nebraska Legislature has designated for economic development in North and South Omaha. Construction of the first phase, following public engagement and design work, could begin in the summer of 2023, after Cinco de Mayo. It would begin near 24th Street, then progress in future phases all the way to 25th Street.

Plaza de la Raza renovations were to have been the final phase of a federally funded South 24th Street revitalization project the City of Omaha and South Omaha Business Association launched in 2005. But money ran out.

Mora, who is part of a recently formed group called the Latino Economic Development Council, said the ARPA money from the county and city is a “good first step.” He and others are calling for larger investments in South Omaha, which they believe has been largely left out of many economic recovery efforts.

“It brings awareness; it’s a start,” Mora said. “But we’ve got a lot of money to raise, a lot of work to do. ... Omaha doesn’t become great until we help out all areas of the town.”

Also this week, the Douglas County Board unanimously approved Garcia’s proposals to allocate $500,000 in ARPA money for small business recovery grants in Garcia’s District 1, which includes downtown and South Omaha, and $50,000 to Lutheran Family Services to expand mental health services in South Omaha. The business grants of up to $2,500 for qualifying small businesses will go through the Nebraska Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

The board also approved proposals from County Board Member Jim Cavanaugh to allocate $500,000 toward I See It Ventures’ $30 million Granary District redevelopment along Ralston’s Main Street, and $700,000 to be distributed in grants of up to $10,000 to qualifying local small restaurants across Douglas County to offset financial setbacks from the pandemic.