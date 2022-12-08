Douglas County grand jury finds no fault in authorities' actions in 9 in-custody deaths

A Douglas County grand jury investigated and found no fault in the action of law enforcement officers or jailers in the cases of nine people who died while in custody or in the presence of police.

Two high-profile cases involved the January death by natural causes of an Omaha man who had tried to kill his wife and daughter by setting their house ablaze and the July death of a man who pointed a shotgun at officers who were serving him with a protection order.

Carl "Michael" Bohm, 69, died a week after pleading guilty to arson in the attack on his wife and daughter. Bohm, who had abused his wife for years, had suffered severe burns in the fire he set and had been taken from the jail to the hospital after suffering medical complications. He suffered from liver and kidney failure, COVID-19 and heart disease, according to an autopsy.

Bohm's wife, Janet (Lentis) Bohm, died from injuries suffered in the fire.

Jacob Jamrozy, 39, was shot and killed after he answered his door near 100th and R Streets holding a shotgun. Omaha Police Officers Jennifer Turner and Jason Martinez were there to help a civil process server remove Jamrozy from the home where his girlfriend had taken out a protection order against him.

Turner shot Jamrozy in the chest when Jamrozy raised the gun toward her. Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer reviewed body camera recordings and determined that Turner's actions were justified. The grand jury agreed.

All told, the grand jury, which meets in secret and was led by Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine, took two days to investigate nine deaths. Under state law, a grand jury convenes any time someone dies while in custody or while in contact with police.

Kleine referenced public records, including autopsy results, while providing information about the deaths.

Grand jurors reviewed three other deaths that occurred in the presence of police:

• On Sept. 3, Omaha police responded to a call of a man who was outside his ex-girlfriend's house near 77th Street and Sorensen Parkway, threatening to shoot himself. Officers told Daniel Davis, 25, it wasn't worth it and tried to convince him to drop the weapon. He refused. They were attempting to get into position to deploy a Taser when Davis shot himself in the head, Kleine said.

• On Feb. 5, Omaha police responded to a call at a house near 71st Street and Western Avenue. Michael Jones, 48, had been served with divorce papers and was threatening to kill himself. Police officers negotiated with him for hours, trying to persuade him to drop his gun. After five hours, Jones shot himself while sitting inside a vehicle in the garage.

• On Dec. 3, 2021, an Omaha police officer spotted Ray McBride, 73, driving the wrong way in the divided lanes of 90th Street near Boyd Street. The officer stopped McBride and told him he would guide him to the correct lanes. As he was doing so, McBride again turned into the wrong lanes. The officer stopped him again, told him to pull the car over and suggested they call a family member or friend to retrieve his car. McBride got out of the car and collapsed. The officer and others administered CPR. McBride, who had been using oxygen via tubes to his nose, was taken to a hospital, where he died. An autopsy listed his cause of death as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Four other deaths occurred while the inmates were in custody.

• On July 16, Kevin Robertson, 26, collapsed in his cell at the Douglas County Jail. He was taken to a hospital and died two days later of necrotizing pancreatitis complicated by chronic alcohol abuse, according to an autopsy.

• On July 13, Monde Koanda, 36, was an inmate in the medical unit of the Douglas County Jail. A correctional officer found her asphyxiated in her cell after apparently having attached the straps of a jail-issued clothing bag to a bed frame. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

• On May 29, James Trebilcock was at the Omaha Correctional Center, a medium-security state prison. He was taken to a hospital after suffering from nausea. The 72-year-old spent a month in the hospital before dying of COPD.

• On Jan. 16, Richard Baney, 70, was in his cell at the Omaha Correctional Center when two fellow inmates tried to wake him up. He had died overnight. The cause of death was determined to be hypertension and heart disease.

This grand jury review did not include this fall's deaths of three inmates at the Douglas County Jail. Those will be investigated later by another grand jury.