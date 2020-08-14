You are the owner of this article.
Douglas County Health Department among groups offering free masks
The Douglas County Health Department is helping folks in need of masks, especially in light of Omaha’s new mask mandate.

Free masks are available weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the security desk of the Douglas County office building at 1111 S. 41st St.

On Saturday, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Omaha Fire Department will join Salem Baptist Church for a food distribution event. Several thousand cloth masks will also be distributed at the church, at 3131 Lake St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

