Sixty-eight Omaha-area bars, restaurants and other businesses that sell food and drinks face being fined or closed down by the Douglas County Health Department starting next week for failure to pay fines or for their 2023 permits by the county's Friday afternoon deadline.
On Thursday, the Health Department reported that more than 134 businesses were operating illegally due to unpaid permit fees, late fees or a combination of both. The county is working with the Omaha Police Department to coordinate issuing citations and closing businesses that are operating without a valid permit.
The deadline to pay for permits or fines was 4 p.m. Friday. Because the Health Department will be closed on Monday for Presidents Day, those businesses that have not paid will be at risk of closure beginning Tuesday.
Permits expire Dec. 31 every year. Any business that has not paid for and received a 2023 permit, and is open, is operating illegally, the Health Department said. Violators are subject to a fine and jail time, or both, for each offense.
Phil Rooney, resource specialist for the Health Department, said some of the establishments on the county's list may have already closed, changed names or changed ownership. Those changes have not yet been reported to the county.
The county's list of businesses with nonpayment violations include:
Acadian Grille, 725 N. 114th St., Omaha
All Good Food, 2521 S. 132nd St., Omaha
Bar 134, 3015 N. 90th St., Suite 5, Omaha
Bernie's Original Pizza, 13522 Cottner St., Omaha
Blue Sky Bar, 10730 Pacific St., Omaha
Busy Vegan, 2861 Corby St., Omaha
Chaikhana, 2329 N. 90th St., Omaha
Chaima African, 5060 S. 107th St., Omaha
Company Kitchen-OPPD, 444 S. 16th St., Omaha
Copps, 2829 S. 181 St., Omaha
Daawat Indian, 3001 S. 144th St., Suite 5, Omaha
Danny's Bar, 2007 N. 72nd St., Omaha
De Alicia y Sus Delicias, 2202 S. 20th St., Omaha
Deer Creek Sports, 12221 Mary Plaza, Omaha
Delicious Coffee, 3169 Leavenworth St. Omaha
Dickey's BBQ, 15825 West Maple Road, Omaha
Dual Stop-Sorensen, 5920 Sorensen Parkway, Omaha
El Pollo Tote, 5007 Grover St., Omaha
Express Cigar, 3874 Hamilton St., Omaha
Family Dollar, 5816 Sorensen Parkway, Omaha
Family Dollar, 4310 Ames Ave., Omaha
Family Dollar, 8260 Grover St., Omaha
Florence Mexican, 8607 N. 30th St., Omaha
Four Points, 330 N. 30th St., Omaha
Get N Go, 1706 N. 24th St., Omaha
Guma Halal, 3424 N. 72nd St., Omaha
Hillside Little League, 8042 Western Ave., Omaha
Huskerland Popcorn, 2305 N. 90th St., Omaha
Immanuel Village, 6803 N. 68th Plaza, Omaha
Jersey Mike's, 203 N. 180th St., Suite 102 Omaha
Jerusalem Grocery, 2455 S. 120th St., Omaha
Kelly's Liquor, 3501 N. 30th St., Omaha
Korea King, 4719 S. 96th St., Omaha
Little Caesars, 7446 N. 30th St., Omaha
Lutfi's Fried Fish, 2527 N. 72nd St., Omaha
M&J's, 2450 N. 33rd St., Omaha
Mid-America Center, 1 Arena Way, Council Bluffs
No More Empty Pots, 8501 N. 30th St., Omaha
Nori, 1911 S. 67th St., Omaha
Nutrition 402, 12330 K Plaza, Suite 105, Omaha
Profile by Sanford, 14848 Evans Plaza, Omaha
Profile by Sanford, 203 N. 180th St., Suite 104, Omaha
Profile by Sanford, 1303 S. 72nd St., Suite 106, Omaha
Rico Pan, 4030 S. 24th St., Omaha
River City Star, 151 Freedom Park Drive, Omaha
Roll N Sweetz, 5921 Ames Ave., Suite A, Omaha
Rolling Hills Ranch, 4324 N. 132nd St., Omaha
Rutabagas, 3045 S. 57th St., Lincoln
Sam's Gyros, 632 N. Saddle Creek Road, Omaha
Sebastian's Southern, 843 N. 98th St., Omaha
Sheila & RJ's, 2220 N. 20th St., Omaha
Sinful Burger, 14544 West Center Road, Omaha
Sippin Sirens, 4302 S. 42nd St., Omaha
Sonesta Es Suites, 6990 Dodge St., Omaha
St. John Vianney, 7323 Shirley St., Omaha
Starsky's, 7812 F St., Omaha
Super 8, 10829 M St., Omaha
Supplement Warehouse, 16950 Wright Plaza, Suite 105, Omaha
Sur La Table, 10353 Pacific St., Omaha
The Corner Kick, 16268 Evans Plaza, Omaha
The Corner Kick, 681 N. 132nd St., Omaha
The Corner Kick, 13809 P St., Omaha
The Hoppy Taco, 5003 Underwood Ave., Omaha
The Strut, 5402 W. 90th St., Omaha
Usmooth LLC, 7330 Maple St., Omaha
Wayside Tavern, 8503 Maple St., Omaha
Wine 121, 12100 West Center Road, Suite 905, Omaha
Zoup! Eatery, 1917 S. 67th St., Suite 120, Omaha