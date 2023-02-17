Sixty-eight Omaha-area bars, restaurants and other businesses that sell food and drinks face being fined or closed down by the Douglas County Health Department starting next week for failure to pay fines or for their 2023 permits by the county's Friday afternoon deadline.

On Thursday, the Health Department reported that more than 134 businesses were operating illegally due to unpaid permit fees, late fees or a combination of both. The county is working with the Omaha Police Department to coordinate issuing citations and closing businesses that are operating without a valid permit.

The deadline to pay for permits or fines was 4 p.m. Friday. Because the Health Department will be closed on Monday for Presidents Day, those businesses that have not paid will be at risk of closure beginning Tuesday.

Permits expire Dec. 31 every year. Any business that has not paid for and received a 2023 permit, and is open, is operating illegally, the Health Department said. Violators are subject to a fine and jail time, or both, for each offense.

Phil Rooney, resource specialist for the Health Department, said some of the establishments on the county's list may have already closed, changed names or changed ownership. Those changes have not yet been reported to the county.

The county's list of businesses with nonpayment violations include:

Acadian Grille, 725 N. 114th St., Omaha

All Good Food, 2521 S. 132nd St., Omaha

Bar 134, 3015 N. 90th St., Suite 5, Omaha

Bernie's Original Pizza, 13522 Cottner St., Omaha

Blue Sky Bar, 10730 Pacific St., Omaha

Busy Vegan, 2861 Corby St., Omaha

Chaikhana, 2329 N. 90th St., Omaha

Chaima African, 5060 S. 107th St., Omaha

Company Kitchen-OPPD, 444 S. 16th St., Omaha

Copps, 2829 S. 181 St., Omaha

Daawat Indian, 3001 S. 144th St., Suite 5, Omaha

Danny's Bar, 2007 N. 72nd St., Omaha

De Alicia y Sus Delicias, 2202 S. 20th St., Omaha

Deer Creek Sports, 12221 Mary Plaza, Omaha

Delicious Coffee, 3169 Leavenworth St. Omaha

Dickey's BBQ, 15825 West Maple Road, Omaha

Dual Stop-Sorensen, 5920 Sorensen Parkway, Omaha

El Pollo Tote, 5007 Grover St., Omaha

Express Cigar, 3874 Hamilton St., Omaha

Family Dollar, 5816 Sorensen Parkway, Omaha

Family Dollar, 4310 Ames Ave., Omaha

Family Dollar, 8260 Grover St., Omaha

Florence Mexican, 8607 N. 30th St., Omaha

Four Points, 330 N. 30th St., Omaha

Get N Go, 1706 N. 24th St., Omaha

Guma Halal, 3424 N. 72nd St., Omaha

Hillside Little League, 8042 Western Ave., Omaha

Huskerland Popcorn, 2305 N. 90th St., Omaha

Immanuel Village, 6803 N. 68th Plaza, Omaha

Jersey Mike's, 203 N. 180th St., Suite 102 Omaha

Jerusalem Grocery, 2455 S. 120th St., Omaha

Kelly's Liquor, 3501 N. 30th St., Omaha

Korea King, 4719 S. 96th St., Omaha

Little Caesars, 7446 N. 30th St., Omaha

Lutfi's Fried Fish, 2527 N. 72nd St., Omaha

M&J's, 2450 N. 33rd St., Omaha

Mid-America Center, 1 Arena Way, Council Bluffs

No More Empty Pots, 8501 N. 30th St., Omaha

Nori, 1911 S. 67th St., Omaha

Nutrition 402, 12330 K Plaza, Suite 105, Omaha

Profile by Sanford, 14848 Evans Plaza, Omaha

Profile by Sanford, 203 N. 180th St., Suite 104, Omaha

Profile by Sanford, 1303 S. 72nd St., Suite 106, Omaha

Rico Pan, 4030 S. 24th St., Omaha

River City Star, 151 Freedom Park Drive, Omaha

Roll N Sweetz, 5921 Ames Ave., Suite A, Omaha

Rolling Hills Ranch, 4324 N. 132nd St., Omaha

Rutabagas, 3045 S. 57th St., Lincoln

Sam's Gyros, 632 N. Saddle Creek Road, Omaha

Sebastian's Southern, 843 N. 98th St., Omaha

Sheila & RJ's, 2220 N. 20th St., Omaha

Sinful Burger, 14544 West Center Road, Omaha

Sippin Sirens, 4302 S. 42nd St., Omaha

Sonesta Es Suites, 6990 Dodge St., Omaha

St. John Vianney, 7323 Shirley St., Omaha

Starsky's, 7812 F St., Omaha

Super 8, 10829 M St., Omaha

Supplement Warehouse, 16950 Wright Plaza, Suite 105, Omaha

Sur La Table, 10353 Pacific St., Omaha

The Corner Kick, 16268 Evans Plaza, Omaha

The Corner Kick, 681 N. 132nd St., Omaha

The Corner Kick, 13809 P St., Omaha

The Hoppy Taco, 5003 Underwood Ave., Omaha

The Strut, 5402 W. 90th St., Omaha

Usmooth LLC, 7330 Maple St., Omaha

Wayside Tavern, 8503 Maple St., Omaha

Wine 121, 12100 West Center Road, Suite 905, Omaha

Zoup! Eatery, 1917 S. 67th St., Suite 120, Omaha

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of February 2023