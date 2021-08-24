Douglas County health director asks state for permission to order a mask requirement

The Douglas County Health Department has asked the State of Nebraska for approval to issue an order requiring people to wear face masks indoors in Douglas County.
If approved, the public health order from Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse would apply to school districts across Douglas County as well as other indoor settings.
Huse told the Douglas County Board Tuesday that she had sent a letter to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services seeking approval for a temporary directed health measure requiring masks due to rising numbers of COVID cases in the county, including among children.
"This measure would require masking for all persons over age 5, in indoor public settings with some exceptions, until two benchmarks are met," Huse said. "First our community transmission drops below the substantial category. . . . Second, until eight weeks have passed since a COVID vaccine is approved for children between the ages of 5 and 11."
It could take effect Wednesday if the state approves it, Huse said. That appears highly unlikely. Gov. Pete Ricketts has opposed mask mandates. His spokesman Taylor Gage said in a statement Tuesday that the state's position remains unchanged.
He has said repeatedly that he opposes mask mandates and has instead encouraged Nebraskans to be vaccinated and wear masks voluntarily. State officials have said since last year that the Douglas County Health Department does not have the legal authority to issue a mask mandate without the approval of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. Ricketts, as the state's chief executive, oversees the department.
Huse said she hasn't decided what she'll do if the state rejects her request.
Huse said last week that state officials had told her that the state would mount a court challenge to a mask mandate, possibly resulting in an injunction that would prohibit enforcement of the order.
She reiterated her concerns Tuesday about the increase among children, including in suburban school districts where school boards have voted not to require children and teachers to wear masks. Children 12 and under cannot yet be vaccinated.
Omaha Public Schools are requiring masks to be worn indoors by students, faculty and staff and all of its schools. Other school districts in the county have a variety of mask policies. Some are making them optional at all levels. Others are requiring masks only in elementary schools.
Omaha City Council members and Mayor Jean Stothert said last week that they had no plans to re-issue a city-wide mask mandate. Citing increasing vaccination rates in metropolitan Omaha, they instead urged more people to be vaccinated. Even if the council were to impose a mask mandate, it would take about five weeks to take effect. An order from the county health director order could take effect sooner.
A similar scenario played out last summer before the City Council, in the face of rising COVID cases, adopted the first ordinance requiring masks indoors on Aug. 11. Lacking state approval to issue a countywide mandate, then-Health Director Adi Pour had been moving toward implementing a requirement for Omaha. Facing a legal disagreement, she opted not to pursue the option.
Pour said in an interview before she retired in early July that she made the right choice at the time. The governor agreed that city councils could take such actions, and the turmoil generated by that conflict melted away.
