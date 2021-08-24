Douglas County health director asks state for permission to order a mask requirement

The Douglas County Health Department has asked the State of Nebraska for approval to issue an order requiring people to wear face masks indoors in Douglas County.

If approved, the public health order from Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse would apply to school districts across Douglas County as well as other indoor settings.

Huse told the Douglas County Board Tuesday that she had sent a letter to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services seeking approval for a temporary directed health measure requiring masks due to rising numbers of COVID cases in the county, including among children.

"This measure would require masking for all persons over age 5, in indoor public settings with some exceptions, until two benchmarks are met," Huse said. "First our community transmission drops below the substantial category. . . . Second, until eight weeks have passed since a COVID vaccine is approved for children between the ages of 5 and 11."

It could take effect Wednesday if the state approves it, Huse said. That appears highly unlikely. Gov. Pete Ricketts has opposed mask mandates. His spokesman Taylor Gage said in a statement Tuesday that the state's position remains unchanged.