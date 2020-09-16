Douglas County health director sees positive trends in COVID-19 numbers

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Douglas County has seen some positive trends over the past four weeks in its fight against COVID-19, but health officials cautioned Wednesday that it's too early to let up on precautions such as masking, hand-washing and social distancing.

Adi Pour, director of the Douglas County Health Department, told the Douglas County Board of Health that the county's case counts at the end of last week were back at the same level as before the Fourth of July.

Last week, the county tallied 529 new cases and a positivity rate of 7.4%. Both were the lowest in the last eight weeks and down significantly from the 836 cases and a 10.5% positivity rate the week of Aug. 12. That's when the Omaha City Council mandated masks within the city.

"For the last four weeks, we have seen some positive trends," Pour said. "We need to continue to see those trends."

Another bright spot: The county's recent slight decrease has come as most schools and colleges in the county have reopened. Over the past 14 days, the county has recorded 16 cases among school staff and 24 in students, as well as 253 people in quarantine.