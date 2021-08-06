Douglas County health director urges masks, vaccination. 'We will follow the science.'

The Douglas County Health Department on Friday urged people to mask up, get vaccinated, practice good hygiene, get tested and stay home when sick.

"We will follow the science and the best recommendations of established, credible professionals in public health and medicine," Dr. Lindsay Huse, the County Health Director, said in a statement. "As we learn more about how this virus behaves in people and in our environment, those recommendations can change."

Huse said her recommendation is based on the current level of COVID-19 transmission in Douglas County. Earlier this week, the department recommended that all schoolchildren and staff members mask up in the classroom.

In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revised its recommendations to urge everyone to wear masks in public, indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status, in areas where COVID-19 is surging.

Huse said Friday that the department's goal is to "keep people healthy and alive — preferably while keeping the community functioning as fully as possible."