Douglas County health director urges masks, vaccination. 'We will follow the science.'
University of Nebraska Medical Center physician James Lawler, MD discusses how the Delta variant works.

The Douglas County Health Department on Friday urged people to mask up, get vaccinated, practice good hygiene, get tested and stay home when sick. 

"We will follow the science and the best recommendations of established, credible professionals in public health and medicine," Dr. Lindsay Huse, the County Health Director, said in a statement. "As we learn more about how this virus behaves in people and in our environment, those recommendations can change."

Huse said her recommendation is based on the current level of COVID-19 transmission in Douglas County. Earlier this week, the department recommended that all schoolchildren and staff members mask up in the classroom. 

In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revised its recommendations to urge everyone to wear masks in public, indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status, in areas where COVID-19 is surging.

Huse said Friday that the department's goal is to "keep people healthy and alive — preferably while keeping the community functioning as fully as possible."

The department also is working with school districts to determine the best ways to keep students and staff safe. That could include mask policies or using masks when school transmission is identified.

Huse also urged people to continue to get vaccinated.

"Vaccinations remain the best tool we have, and they put our community in a better place to fight this than where we were a year ago," she said. "Together, we can be the community that fights back. We can do this, Douglas County."

Huse ended her statement this way:

"This is not politics and this is not entertainment — this is health and science."

