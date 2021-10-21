Douglas County health officials encourage residents to get flu shots

Douglas County Board member P.J. Morgan rolled up his sleeve for a flu shot Thursday morning, aiming to extend his 10-year streak of taking the vaccine and avoiding influenza.

"I certainly think it's the right thing to do and an important thing," he said after Shannon Stafford, a nurse practitioner with the Douglas County Health Department, gave him his shot.

Health officials are encouraging all eligible people to get flu shots this year. Influenza can cause severe illness — severe enough to require hospitalization. And with COVID-19 still circulating at high levels and area hospitals still under strain, health officials are concerned that flu could add to the mix and further stress health systems.

Influenza was nearly nonexistent last winter in Nebraska, a time when people were wearing masks when they were around others, social distancing or simply avoiding crowds altogether. Health officials credit those steps, as well as messages that emphasized staying home when sick, with causing the drastic drop in flu cases.

But with many people now vaccinated against COVID-19, fewer people are following such precautions, said Dr. Anne O'Keefe, the health department's senior epidemiologist. That has prompted concerns among some health officials that flu could make a return this season.