Douglas County health officials encourage residents to get flu shots

Douglas County Board member P.J. Morgan rolled up his sleeve for a flu shot Thursday morning, aiming to extend his 10-year streak of taking the vaccine and avoiding influenza.
"I certainly think it's the right thing to do and an important thing," he said after Shannon Stafford, a nurse practitioner with the Douglas County Health Department, gave him his shot.
Health officials are encouraging all eligible people to get flu shots this year. Influenza can cause severe illness — severe enough to require hospitalization. And with COVID-19 still circulating at high levels and area hospitals still under strain, health officials are concerned that flu could add to the mix and further stress health systems.
Influenza was nearly nonexistent last winter in Nebraska, a time when people were wearing masks when they were around others, social distancing or simply avoiding crowds altogether. Health officials credit those steps, as well as messages that emphasized staying home when sick, with causing the drastic drop in flu cases.
But with many people now vaccinated against COVID-19, fewer people are following such precautions, said Dr. Anne O'Keefe, the health department's senior epidemiologist. That has prompted concerns among some health officials that flu could make a return this season.
While some reports indicate that there has been little flu in the Southern Hemisphere, which experiences flu season before flu shows up in the Northern Hemisphere, predicting influenza patterns isn't always straightforward.
"We should be ready for anything, because flu can always surprise us," O'Keefe said.
In fact, Nebraska, like some other parts of the country, already has seen an early surge in respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, and other respiratory illnesses.
Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse told the Douglas County Board of Health on Wednesday that area health care providers continue to see a lot of RSV as well as other respiratory viruses.
O'Keefe said residents ideally would get their flu shots by the end of October. Those who aren't concerned about their own health should get flu shots in order to protect those around them, including vulnerable people, she said.
The shots are widely available at pharmacies, grocery store pharmacies and doctor's offices.
What to know about getting the flu vaccine this year
What to know about getting the flu vaccine this year
Flu shots do not protect against COVID-19
You can get your flu and COVID-19 shots at the same time
This year's flu shots protect against 4 different flu viruses
Children older than 6 months should get flu shots
Experts are concerned about a flu and COVID-19 'twindemic'
Last year's flu season was unusually mild
Flu shots contain inactivated flu viruses
Flu and COVID-19 shots have similar side effects
Get your shot by the end of October
Flu shots are especially important if you're traveling
julie.anderson@owh.com, 402-444-1066, twitter.com/julieanderson41