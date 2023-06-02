Shaun Cross set out on a wooded path Friday morning at Zorinsky Lake, dragging an off-white canvas flag on a pole through the tall grass lining the route.

He soon collected an adult female dog tick. They're the ones that lie in wait for mammals in hopes of biting and sucking enough blood to produce their eggs, said Cross, a research assistant professor with the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Public Health's environmental, agricultural and occupational health department.

His second pass yielded a lone star tick, a species native to the south that has moved into parts of eastern Nebraska and much of Iowa.

Lindsay Huse, director of the Douglas County Health Department, used tweezers to collect the ticks from the flag and place them in a vial.

The ticks will be sent to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services for identification and then on to be tested for possible disease-causing pathogens at either the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the University of Nebraska at Kearney, depending on the type of tick.

The tick collection marked Douglas County's first foray into surveying for ticks, an effort aimed at providing health officials with a better picture of the ticks in the area and what they might be carrying. Health officials planned to survey at Hummel Park in North Omaha later Friday.

"It's important we know what's in our area," Huse said.

The local health department is among 16 across Nebraska to receive funding from the state health department to conduct tick surveys. The state health department will survey within the boundaries of departments that did not receive funding, which originated from CDC.

Knowing more about what ticks are in the area, she said, will allow health officials to alert health care providers and the public about what signs and symptoms of tick-borne illnesses to watch for and what steps to take to protect themselves.

Surveying is important because tick populations are changing over time, with climate change being one factor behind the shift. While ticks are always moving into new areas, researchers have said, they didn't survive the colder months when winters were harsher and didn't establish a presence.

"Our environment really is becoming ripe for sustaining those populations," Huse said.

Black-legged ticks in Nebraska tested positive for the bacteria that causes Lyme disease for the first time in 2021. Two Nebraska cases of Lyme were reported that year. Both patients likely were exposed near each other in Thurston County, in the northeast corner of the state. While no Omaha-area cases have been reported, the presence of the black-legged tick, also known as a deer tick, has been confirmed in the metro area.

Russell Hadan, the health department's environmental supervisor, said health officials will survey again later this month. The local health department and others in the state long have trapped mosquitoes, testing samples for the virus that causes West Nile disease.

Huse noted that not all ticks carry pathogens that can cause diseases and that not all bites will transmit illnesses.

According to CDC, a tick must be attached for 36 to 48 hours or more before the Lyme disease bacterium can be transmitted. Removing a tick quickly — within 24 hours — can greatly reduce the chances of getting Lyme disease.

But the best thing people can do to protect themselves, Huse said, is to prevent bites.

Ticks live in grassy, brushy or wooded areas. When venturing into such areas:

Cover exposed skin by wearing long pants and long-sleeved shirts and tucking pant legs into socks,

Apply insect repellant containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus (OLE), para-menthane-diol or 2-undecanone,

Treat outdoor clothing and gear with products containing .5% permethrin, which holds through several washings.

After you return indoors:

Check clothing, pets and gear for ticks.

Check your body for ticks.

Shower soon after being outdoors.

