Douglas County Historical Society holds 10,000-item garage sale

The event Douglas County Historical Society volunteers have been working on for months has finally arrived.

Volunteers collect treasures all year for the group's annual garage sale, which runs through Sunday at 3070 N. 90th St. at The Village Shopping Center.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

This year's sale includes about 10,000 items set up on almost 150 tables. Volunteers have been pricing items for weeks.

"So many collectibles and other items," visitor Natalie Kammerer said. "Power tools, jewelry, books and more. It's like a super garage sale."

All proceeds support Historical Society programs.

