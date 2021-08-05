 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Douglas County Historical Society holds 10,000-item garage sale
0 comments

Douglas County Historical Society holds 10,000-item garage sale

Douglas County Historical Society sale

All kinds of treasures can be found at the Douglas County Historical Society's annual sale.

 DOUGLAS COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY

Twenty-six Nebraskans have been officially recognized by the state for their accomplishments.

The event Douglas County Historical Society volunteers have been working on for months has finally arrived.

Volunteers collect treasures all year for the group's annual garage sale, which runs through Sunday at 3070 N. 90th St. at The Village Shopping Center.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

This year's sale includes about 10,000 items set up on almost 150 tables. Volunteers have been pricing items for weeks.

"So many collectibles and other items," visitor Natalie Kammerer said. "Power tools, jewelry, books and more. It's like a super garage sale."

All proceeds support Historical Society programs.

marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034, twitter.com/mduceyowh

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Coast Guard offloads $1.4 billion in drugs in Fla.

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Marjie is a writer for The World-Herald’s special sections and specialty publications, including Inspired Living Omaha, Wedding Essentials and Momaha Magazine. Follow her on Twitter @mduceyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1034.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert