Douglas County Historical Society holds 10,000-item garage sale

All kinds of treasures can be found at the Douglas County Historical Society's annual sale.
DOUGLAS COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY
Twenty-six Nebraskans have been officially recognized by the state for their accomplishments.
The event
Douglas County Historical Society volunteers have been working on for months has finally arrived.
Volunteers collect treasures all year for the group's annual garage sale, which runs through Sunday at 3070 N. 90th St. at The Village Shopping Center.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
This year's sale includes about 10,000 items set up on almost 150 tables. Volunteers have been pricing items for weeks.
"So many collectibles and other items," visitor Natalie Kammerer said. "Power tools, jewelry, books and more. It's like a super garage sale."
All proceeds support Historical Society programs.
Our best Omaha staff photos of July 2021
Camden Severin, 6, of Elkhorn, shows off autographs he collected during Husker Football Fan Day at Memorial Stadium on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Quarterbacks Adrian Martinez, right, and Heinrich Haarberg meet with brothers Tayden, 5, and Kyler Conklin, 2, of Malcolm, during Husker Football Fan Day at Memorial Stadium on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
A full moon reflects a pink sunrise in Omaha on Saturday morning.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
A person bikes up Underwood Avenue in Omaha early Saturday morning.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Carolyn Fisch shapes a piece of pottery to later fire in her kiln at her home in Omaha on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pottery glows orange as it is pulled from the kiln at Carolyn Fisch's home in Omaha on Wednesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Smoke rises out of a charred pile of tree debris after a fire at Levi Carter Park on Friday. The boat ramp area is one of the places to drop off tree branches after the July 10th storm.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Scarlett Baldwin, 5, of Omaha holds onto mom Jen Baldwin and the wall while floating at Westridge Pool. A heat index above 100 degrees is forecast for the next three days in Omaha.
ANNA REED photos, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Baseball Coach Will Bolt, left, opens the door for the new Director of Player Development for baseball Rob Childress at Haymarket Park on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
A black-eyed Susan grows at the under-construction Gene Leahy Mall, with the First National Tower, the Union Pacific headquarters and the Omaha World-Herald building in the background.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
James Moyle, left, and Frank Arch sit in a shelter at Miller Park next to a pile of tree debris on Tuesday. They were dressed as flies for an event in the park by Mandela Elementary. A storm over the weekend damaged thousands of trees and knocked out power in the Omaha area.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Tony Jackson, 61, and Tammy Kozak, 46, chat on outside Jackson's apartment in Omaha. Jackson's power was restored Sunday night. "I love camping," he said. "I just find something positive in the negative. My prayer is that everybody is safe and sound."
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Prepackaged bags of vegetables, to be used for soup, are tossed into a box by volunteers at Food Bank for the Heartland on Friday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Jim Furyk hits a shot off the lip of a bunker during Sunday's final round of the U.S. Senior Open at Omaha Country Club.
Z Long, Omaha World-Herald via AP
Jim Furyk watches his putt on the 7th green during the final round of the U.S. Senior Open at Omaha Country Club on Sunday.
Z LONG, The World-Herald
Bob Estes hits during the third day of the U.S. Senior Open at Omaha Country Club on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Rocco Mediate lines up his shot, cigar on the ground, during the third day of the U.S. Senior Open at Omaha Country Club on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
The top of a building blew off at 2602 O St. in Omaha during an overnight storm on Saturday, July 10.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Sara Smith walks her dog Ellie south on 45th Street towards Poppleton Avenue next to a trampoline that blew out of a neighboring yard and appeared to have hit a power line before coming to rest on a speed bump after an overnight storm caused power outages and tree damage in the area on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A broken windshield from a fallen tree near 63rd and Maple Streets.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Courtney Hudson, 42, of Omaha gets his hair cut by owner Mark Nelson outside Another Level Barbershop during a power outage Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A giant flag is carried along the route during Saturday’s parade.
Paradegoers waive flags during the pride parade on Saturday in downtown Omaha.
Z LONG, The World-Herald
A tree fell on a house near 45th and Mayberry Streets after an overnight storm on Saturday. More than 65,000 people remained without power Sunday morning, about 36 hours after the storm, which brought hurricane-force winds, ripped through the Omaha area.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
A tree landed on a car near 31st Street and Layafette Avenue after an overnight storm on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Billy Andrade places his ball before putting on the sixth green during the second round of the U.S. Senior Open Championship on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Joakim Haeggman lays down before putting on the third green during the second round of the U.S. Senior Open Championship on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Ernie Els walks on the fairway of hole 1 on the first day of competition in the U.S. Senior Open golf championship at Omaha Country Club on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Sam Randolph putts on hole 9 on the first day of competition in the U.S. Senior Open golf championship at Omaha Country Club on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The first day of competition in the U.S. Senior Open golf championship at Omaha Country Club on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Morning traffic zooms by on Interstate 80, looking east from about 82nd Street on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
The sun rises on the first day of competition in the U.S. Senior Open golf championship at Omaha Country Club on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Wolf Brothers Western Store will sell everything, including fixtures, before moving to west Omaha. Photographed at Wolf Brothers Western Store at 7001 Dodge Street in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update
The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily.