Douglas County Historical Society's annual garage sale scheduled to begin Aug. 6

The Douglas County Historical Society garage sale will feature more than 10,000 items this year.
The annual fundraiser will run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 6 and Aug. 7, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 8 and Aug. 9. The sale will be located at 770 N 114th St. in the former Cub Foods building.
Shoppers and volunteers will be required to wear a mask, practice social distancing and debit/credit card purchases are encouraged, according to a press release from the historical society.
