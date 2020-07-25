Douglas County Historical Society's annual garage scheduled to begin Aug. 6

The Douglas County Historical Society garage sale will feature more than 10,000 items this year.

The annual fundraiser will run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 6 and Aug. 7, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 8 and Aug. 9. The sale will be located at 770 N 114th St. in the former Cub Foods building.

Shoppers and volunteers will be required to wear a mask, practice social distancing and debit/credit card purchases are encouraged, according to a press release from the historical society.

Our best staff images from July 2020

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.