Douglas County Jail inmate dies at Omaha hospital

A 69-year-old man died Sunday while in custody at the Douglas County Jail in Omaha. 

Life-saving attempts by jail personnel were begun after Ecclesiastes Oliver was found unresponsive about 5:15 a.m., according to Mike Myers, the director of Douglas County Corrections. Oliver was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center by ambulance with CPR in progress. He was pronounced dead shortly after 9 a.m., Myers said.

Oliver was arrested Sept. 19 on suspicion of assault of federal employee, Myers said. In accordance with state law, the case will be presented to a grand jury once the death investigation is completed.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

