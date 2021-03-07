Douglas County Jail inmate found dead in his cell early Sunday

A 59-year-old man was found unresponsive in his cell early Sunday at the Douglas County Jail and was pronounced dead by paramedics from the Omaha Fire Department.

Pah Leh was arrested Thursday on suspicion of making terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony, according to a statement from the Douglas County Department of Corrections. He was awaiting a court appearance on Monday.

Leh was found down in his cell just before 5 a.m. Lifesaving measures were performed by staff members until paramedics arrived and pronounced Leh dead.

"The department of corrections extends our sincere condolences to Mr. Leh's family and loved ones," the statement said.

According to an affidavit filed in Douglas County Court, Omaha police officers arrested Leh about 4 p.m. after responding to a domestic dispute near 65th Street and Grand Avenue. Family members told officers that Leh, a member of the Karen community who did not speak English, was brandishing a knife and threatening to kill his wife.

A grand jury will be convened to investigate the death as required by state law.

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.