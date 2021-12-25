Douglas County justice center buildings on schedule for 2023 opening

The Youth Center capacity and location were among the main points of contention in the debate over the justice center project. Critics contended that the detention center will be too small and that the larger campus at the current Youth Center site would be better for the young people detained there.

That controversy was only briefly and indirectly alluded to during the County Board meeting this week. County Board Member Roger Garcia asked the county’s deputy county administrator for juvenile services, Kim Hawekotte, about the Youth Center’s current detention numbers and about their goals for 2023 when the new facility opens.

Hawekotte said that as of Tuesday, there were 65 people detained at the Youth Center.

“To appropriately operate a facility, you like to be at 80 percent,” she replied. “So our goal is to get to 80 percent of 64 beds.”

That would be 51.