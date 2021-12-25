Douglas County justice center buildings on schedule for 2023 opening

The buildings of the hotly debated downtown Douglas County justice center project have quietly taken shape in 2021, with their exteriors mostly done and interior work progressing on schedule for opening in 2023.
The steel frames of the eight-story courthouse annex, at 17th and Harney Streets, and adjoining four-story juvenile detention center are complete. The annex’s glass exterior walls are done, except for a path for hoisting construction materials. The youth center’s concrete block walls are finished, with a brick exterior scheduled for spring.
The two new buildings are on schedule to open in June 2023, Burlington Capital Vice President George Achola told the Douglas County Board this week. Burlington Capital is managing the construction.
Next door, renovations are essentially complete in the historic former Metropolitan Utilities District headquarters, which developers are calling the 1723 Building for its address on Harney Street. The renovated offices will be ready for Juvenile Probation offices to move in by February or March, Achola said. It will eventually house community programs for youths and families as well.
Achola said the courthouse annex, which developers are calling the tower, is about 50 percent complete. The juvenile detention center is a little less than half finished.
“Essentially the goal was to encase both buildings, so when winter comes, everybody can focus on the internal guts,” Achola said.
The courthouse annex will house the Douglas County Juvenile Court, with its six courtrooms and judges. The Douglas County Attorney’s Office and Public Defender’s Office will also be located there.
Plans call for the county’s current juvenile detention center, called the Douglas County Youth Center, to move from its current location near 42nd Street and Woolworth Avenue to the new four-story building downtown.
The buildings are primarily funded with $114 million in bonds issued by the Omaha-Douglas Public Building Commission and repayable by Douglas County taxpayers.
The new Douglas County Youth Center will have space for 64 youths, which is by design substantially fewer than the 100-plus maximum capacity of the current juvenile detention center. Proponents contended that more young people are being locked up in Omaha for longer than is necessary or beneficial. They contended that juvenile justice system reforms, increased programming and a more modern detention center adjacent to the courthouse will reduce the numbers of youths and length of stay in detention — and lead to better outcomes for young people.
The Youth Center capacity and location were among the main points of contention in the debate over the justice center project. Critics contended that the detention center will be too small and that the larger campus at the current Youth Center site would be better for the young people detained there.
That controversy was only briefly and indirectly alluded to during the County Board meeting this week. County Board Member Roger Garcia asked the county’s deputy county administrator for juvenile services, Kim Hawekotte, about the Youth Center’s current detention numbers and about their goals for 2023 when the new facility opens.
Hawekotte said that as of Tuesday, there were 65 people detained at the Youth Center.
“To appropriately operate a facility, you like to be at 80 percent,” she replied. “So our goal is to get to 80 percent of 64 beds.”
That would be 51.
Hawekotte listed multiple diversion, intervention and prevention programs that the county has started or is developing with community partners, many of them with help from federal grants. They include education, job training, mental health treatment, gun violence prevention and increasing services to families of young people who have gotten in trouble with the law or are at risk of doing so.
chris.burbach@owh.com, 402-444-1057, twitter.com/CHRISBURBACH