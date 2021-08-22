Douglas County looks for ways to spend $111 million in federal COVID aid

Cavanaugh said he has heard several community needs expressed at public input sessions of the County Board committee he chairs. Those include aid for such small businesses as restaurants, child care centers and barbers hurt badly by the pandemic, as well as individuals affected by it.

County Board member Mike Friend said a case could be made for using some of the federal money to address the prevalence of mental illness among people held in the Douglas County Jail. It’s a chronic problem that leads to crowding at the jail, and the pandemic has made it worse, he said.

“There’s going to be an opportunity for plenty of dialogue, and the people will be involved in that,” Friend said.

County Board member Maureen Boyle said the federal money is an “opportunity to do things to beef up county services so we can keep people from losing their homes, or from going to jail, or not having access to food.”

“We can help people with education or job training,” she said.

On mental health funding, Boyle said the county should direct money to one-time expenditures that won’t create the need for tax increases when the federal money is gone.