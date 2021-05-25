 Skip to main content
Douglas County man dies after car hits tree near 264th and West Center
Douglas County man dies after car hits tree near 264th and West Center

A Douglas County man was killed Monday when the car he was driving went off the road and hit a tree.

Douglas County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash just after 5 p.m. Monday near 264th Street and West Center Road, which is east of Venice. Deputies determined that a northbound 1998 Toyota Camry crossed the center line on 264th and hit a tree on the west side of the road, said Sheriff's Sgt. Chris Ivener.

The Camry driver, Daniel P. Baber Sr., 61, of Venice, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy was being conducted Tuesday. Ivener said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

