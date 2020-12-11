Douglas County may add $10 million to justice center, but some want pandemic relief instead

The money would come from the county’s general fund reserve, which has received $26 million through the federal coronavirus relief bill. That $26 million is a reimbursement for the March, April and May salaries of the county's public health and public safety employees.

So while those funds came from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, they can be used for anything, Duda said.

"These are county general fund dollars," he said. "They may have originated at the CARES Act, but they've already been through the reimbursable expense process."

Boyle said the money should be used for rent or food assistance.

“You can call it what you want, but it’s CARES Act money, and it’s intended to help people who are in trouble,” he said.

Cavanaugh called Duda and Kraft "lame duck" board members and said the board should wait until its new members take office to make decisions about how the county spends money.

Duda said it's the responsibility of the federal government to approve another aid package for those struggling during the pandemic. Or, he said, the next iteration of board members could decide to reverse course if the board indeed greenlights the $10 million.