As Douglas County prepares to open its new downtown Omaha juvenile detention center, it is renegotiating its contracts with Sarpy County and the State of Nebraska to house young people who are being held while their cases progress.

The County Board appears poised to limit the detention of youths from jurisdictions outside Douglas County. The issues have to do with money and with capacity in the new detention center, scheduled to open this fall. With 64 beds, it will be smaller than the current 96-bed Douglas County Youth Center which as of last week held about 80 young people.

The cost to house detained young people has gone up, Douglas County Board member Chris Rodgers said. Also, Douglas County will have less juvenile detention space come January, a situation that state juvenile probation officials have known since 2020 was coming, he said. Rodgers said the juvenile detention center move also is intended to cause reforms — including for the state to develop better alternatives, programs, placements and services to serve young people who don’t need to be detained.

Douglas County has said it plans to close the current facility in January 2024. As that date approaches, and as hoped-for programs and services have not yet materialized to a large enough scale, the board and county officials have been looking for ways to reduce the detention center population below the capacity of the new facility.

Douglas County gave notice months ago to the State of Nebraska and Sarpy County that it would terminate its contracts to provide them juvenile detention services. The contract with the Nebraska State Administrative Office of the Courts and Probation ended May 1. The contract with Sarpy County ended in December, but the Douglas and Sarpy County Boards voted in January to extend it through June 30. Talks have been under way for about a year, and the extension was meant to give both counties time to “figure out a better long-term solution” said Kim Hawekotte, Douglas County’s deputy county administrator for juvenile services.

On Tuesday morning, the Douglas County Board is scheduled to consider a proposal to further extend its secure juvenile detention services contract with Sarpy County until Sept. 30. That extension was on the Douglas County Board’s agenda last week. The reason for ending it Sept. 30, County Board member Chris Rodgers said Tuesday, is because Douglas County’s transition to the new detention center is scheduled to begin Nov. 1.

But County Board member Mike Friend persuaded the board to delay a vote until this week to allow for more discussion, saying the board should consider extending the contract longer.

“Sarpy County doesn’t have any other solutions,” Friend said.

Sarpy County currently has only a “staff secure” center for juvenile detention, which is a lower level of security than the Douglas County facility has. The Douglas County Youth Center is one of only three secure juvenile detention centers in Nebraska. The others are in Lancaster and Madison Counties. Douglas County Sheriff Aaron Hanson, who has opposed Douglas County’s move to the smaller detention center, expressed concern about the prospect of no longer detaining youths for Sarpy County in Douglas County.

He said the youths from Sarpy courts often are from Douglas County, and are charged with serious violent offenses. If Douglas County won’t take the young people, Sarpy judges may be faced with deciding to send the youths to be detained far from home or to release them, Hanson said. That presents a public safety risk, he said.

“It’s an Omaha metro area challenge,” Hanson said.

Hanson said he wants more public discussion and deliberation on how Douglas County proceeds.

“We need to have secure options for high-risk juvenile offenders,” Hanson said.

Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis said the Sarpy County Board is “contemplating the possibility of having to add some secure beds” for juvenile detention in Sarpy County, possibly as a wing to Sarpy’s juvenile services center. Davis said it’s his opinion that fast-growing Sarpy County will need that secure detention whether or not Douglas County decides to stop housing Sarpy youths.

But Davis said he hopes Douglas County will continue providing detention services to Sarpy County. He said Sarpy County also provides staff-secure juvenile detention services to Douglas County as well, about three to 10 youths per year.

The number of youths Douglas County detains for other jurisdictions is not large — usually about three to five at a time, Hawekotte said. But it has increased at times to seven to 10, including young people from as far away as Scottsbluff, she said.

Rodgers said Douglas County leaders “were glad to help when we had the space. But we don’t have the space anymore.”

He said the county will continue housing Douglas County youths ordered to be detained, and that there will be enough space to detain youths who pose a risk to public safety.

Douglas County has long housed young people in its juvenile detention center for the state at the county’s cost. Nebraska juvenile probation only started paying for detention in 2013, said Deb Minardi, state probation administrator.

She said Douglas County had asked for “a pretty significant increase in the rates that we had been paying them.

“And we are at this point in time we’re ... towards the end of the legislative session, so we were not prepared or equipped to accommodate those rates that they were asking for,” Minardi said. “And so we made a counteroffer. That counteroffer was rejected, and so we’re currently operating without a contract right now.”

Currently, Hawekotte said, the Douglas County Youth Center is accepting young people from juvenile probation from Douglas County, but not elsewhere in the state.

Asked whether the state will still be able to put youths in Douglas County when the new facility opens, Minardi said that remains to be seen.

“If a judge has a court order to detain a youth, the court order should be followed in relationship to detaining that youth,” she said. “So hopefully we won’t get into that situation, but I guess we’ll have to deal with it, should that arise.”

Minardi said she hopes that Douglas County and state probation’s history of collaboration continues.

“Our hope is that, like the last time, we’ll find a place of consensus and we will come to an agreement, but never lose sight of the fact that our number one priority is community safety and serving kids,” she said.

Hawekotte said she doesn’t know what the County Board will decide.

“We’re in negotiations right now,” she said. “But I think the reality is that something the board is considering is that we have to give priority in our detention facility to our youth here in Douglas County.”

