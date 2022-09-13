Douglas County offers at-home tests for sexually transmitted infections

First there were at-home test kits for COVID-19.
Now the Douglas County Health Department is launching a program to offer free, at-home tests for sexually transmitted infections. The program adds to the free testing offered at the health department's 12 STI outreach sites located in libraries, community centers and Metro Community College locations throughout the area.
"Access to testing for sexually transmitted infections has been severely disrupted by COVID-19," Lindsay Huse, the health department's director, said in a statement. "That kept us from identifying people who were infected and delayed treatment. It also prevented stopping the spread of those infections."
Huse told the Douglas County Board of Health in May that rates of sexually transmitted infections had increased in the county since 2019. The health department's STI clinic, which conducts testing and other services, was closed during much of the pandemic because staff were redeployed to help with COVID vaccination efforts.
People are also reading…
Douglas County has had high rates of STIs for a number of years. Nationally, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates that STI rates in the U.S. decreased during the early months of the pandemic, but that most had resurged by the end of 2020.
Huse said in May that gonorrhea rates in the county were relatively stable through 2020, but 2021 rates were 12.3% higher than the pre-pandemic 2019 rate. Similarly, rates of chlamydia, which accounts for the highest number of STIs, increased 6.4% from 2019 to 2021.
Syphilis rates, Huse said at the time, had "skyrocketed" from 9.2 cases per 100,000 residents in 2020 to 16.9 cases per 100,000 residents in 2021.
Through the at-home testing program, Douglas County residents can request a test kit through the health department's website, www.douglascountyhealth.com by clicking on the "Free At-Home STI Test kits" box. The kits will be shipped directly to the resident's home at no charge.
The tests allow residents to test for HIV, gonorrhea and chlamydia in the privacy of their home without taking time off from work or dealing with insurance.
The kit includes testing supplies and easy-to-follow instructions, contact information for the health department's STI team and educational materials about STI prevention. For those who test positive, the kits also provide information about what to do next and how to work with the department's STI team. Those with additional questions can call the health department at 402-444-4049.
Stories: Health Matters in the Heartland
Kayla Northup's family is pretty healthy, but when her kids do get sick, it's often at an inconvenient time, such as on a vacation.
Lincoln-based Bryan Health officials want to set up a center that would provide virtual nurses to help rural hospitals across Nebraska with staffing issues.
Jeremy Nordquist, president of the Nebraska Hospital Association, said hospitals still are seeing a staff vacancy rate of somewhere between 10% and 15%, with some as high as 20%.
Just before the COVID pandemic broke out, UNMC's Global Center for Health Security received a grant from the CDC to strengthen infection control training, education and tools.
The pandemic forced medical professionals, including Nebraska-based researchers and physicians, to innovate. Some innovations likely will be around for good.
May Health Matters: The pandemic hit children particularly hard. Here are ways to look after their mental health
Joanna Halbur of Project Harmony, a child advocacy center in Omaha, said noticeable changes in a child's behavior -- such as a normally outgoing child acting more reserved -- can be signs of anxiety or depression.
Experts say suicide rates often drop following major disasters, such as the 2019 floods in Nebraska, before experiencing an uptick.
Nebraska has reached a "cultural crisis point" in mental health availability, experts say, as long waitlists and a shortage in providers persists.
April Health Matters: Series intended to help Omaha World-Herald readers learn about health care changes
The COVID pandemic has brought extra attention to the health care world. To help readers learn about how health care is evolving, we offer Health Matters in the Heartland.
The pandemic accelerated a shift to more outpatient or same-day surgeries and sped the expansion of telehealth, among other changes, Nebraska health care leaders say.
julie.anderson@owh.com, 402-444-1066, twitter.com/julieanderson41