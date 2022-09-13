Douglas County offers at-home tests for sexually transmitted infections

First there were at-home test kits for COVID-19.

Now the Douglas County Health Department is launching a program to offer free, at-home tests for sexually transmitted infections. The program adds to the free testing offered at the health department's 12 STI outreach sites located in libraries, community centers and Metro Community College locations throughout the area.

"Access to testing for sexually transmitted infections has been severely disrupted by COVID-19," Lindsay Huse, the health department's director, said in a statement. "That kept us from identifying people who were infected and delayed treatment. It also prevented stopping the spread of those infections."

Huse told the Douglas County Board of Health in May that rates of sexually transmitted infections had increased in the county since 2019. The health department's STI clinic, which conducts testing and other services, was closed during much of the pandemic because staff were redeployed to help with COVID vaccination efforts.

Douglas County has had high rates of STIs for a number of years. Nationally, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates that STI rates in the U.S. decreased during the early months of the pandemic, but that most had resurged by the end of 2020.

Huse said in May that gonorrhea rates in the county were relatively stable through 2020, but 2021 rates were 12.3% higher than the pre-pandemic 2019 rate. Similarly, rates of chlamydia, which accounts for the highest number of STIs, increased 6.4% from 2019 to 2021.

Syphilis rates, Huse said at the time, had "skyrocketed" from 9.2 cases per 100,000 residents in 2020 to 16.9 cases per 100,000 residents in 2021.

Through the at-home testing program, Douglas County residents can request a test kit through the health department's website, www.douglascountyhealth.com by clicking on the "Free At-Home STI Test kits" box. The kits will be shipped directly to the resident's home at no charge.

The tests allow residents to test for HIV, gonorrhea and chlamydia in the privacy of their home without taking time off from work or dealing with insurance.

The kit includes testing supplies and easy-to-follow instructions, contact information for the health department's STI team and educational materials about STI prevention. For those who test positive, the kits also provide information about what to do next and how to work with the department's STI team. Those with additional questions can call the health department at 402-444-4049.