The Douglas County Health Department will administer free HIV tests at the Walgreens in the Benson neighborhood Tuesday as part of National HIV Testing Day.

The department also will have experienced educators on hand during the event to answer questions about HIV prevention and treatment options. The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Walgreens at 2929 N. 60th St.

HIV testing is recommended as part of routine health care, yet many people are not being tested as often as advised, health officials said. National HIV Testing Day is an opportunity to normalize HIV testing and encourage people to make it part of routine health care.

Testing events are occurring in more than 270 cities. The National HIV Testing Day Community Partnership is part of an ongoing effort since 2011 by Walgreens, the Kaiser Family Foundation, Greater Than HIV, local health departments and HIV/AIDS service organizations to broaden the reach of HIV testing and information in non-traditional settings. To date more than 76,000 free HIV tests have been provided.

BioLytical Laboratories, Abbott Rapid Diagnostics and OraSure Technologies, Inc. are donating test kits.

