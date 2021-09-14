Douglas County officials and public pay tribute to Mike Boyle

Both Douglas County officials and members of the public at Tuesday's County Board meeting paid tribute to Mike Boyle.

"Mike will always be remembered for being fearless in expressing his views," board Chair Mary Ann Borgeson said. "But most importantly, he will always be known for amplifying his voice to help those in need."

Boyle died Monday of pneumonia that he had contracted while recovering from lung cancer surgery. The 24-year County Board member and former Omaha mayor was 77.

"During his time on the board, Mike threw us for a loop many times with his out-of-the-box thinking and ideas," Borgeson said. "But no matter what, he always had the residents of District 1 — the sunshine district as he so passionately called it — he had their best interests at heart, as well as all of Douglas County."

Board member Chris Rodgers said Boyle and his wife, Anne, had helped him when he was young and just beginning to get involved in politics.

"I owe him a lot of respect and hope to honor him in the future with those things that he cared about," Rodgers said.

Board member Jim Cavanaugh said Boyle will "leave a legacy of dedicated public service and integrity that will guide us for many years to come."