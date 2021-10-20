Douglas County officials getting ready to give COVID shots to kids

“If people have questions, this is a great time to get them answered,” Huse said.

For full protection to kick in, the Pfizer vaccine requires two doses three weeks apart and a two-week wait. That means the first youngsters in line will be fully covered by Christmas.

As for children under 5, Pfizer and Moderna are studying their vaccines in those as young as 6 months old, with results expected later in the year.

The Biden administration has purchased enough of the shots to vaccinate all the children in the U.S. who soon will be eligible. About 15 million doses will be shipped to providers across the country in the first week after approval, the White House said.

More than 25,000 pediatricians and primary care providers already have signed on to dispense the vaccine to elementary school children, the White House said.

In Douglas County, COVID-19 cases are dropping, mirroring the slow decline in Nebraska and nationally. The risk of transmission, however, remains high. Huse cautioned that the county is “not anywhere close to out of the woods yet.”