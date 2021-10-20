Douglas County officials getting ready to give COVID shots to kids

Pediatricians’ offices and some pharmacies and schools in Douglas County all are on the list of sites likely to be offering COVID vaccines for kids, pending the expected authorization of the Pfizer shot for youths ages 5-11.
Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse said Wednesday that her staff is working on plans to begin giving kids shots soon after the doses are made available.
Federal regulators will meet over the next two weeks to weigh the safety and effectiveness of giving low-dose shots to the roughly 28 million children in the 5-11 age group.
Within hours of formal approval, which is expected in early November, millions of doses will begin going out to providers across the country, along with the smaller needles needed for injecting young children.
“I think we’re all going to breathe a sigh of relief when that happens,” Huse said.
Huse noted that shots likely will be offered in some schools, but school districts will decide whether to host clinics. Other familiar venues, such as the county’s drive-thru clinic and pop-up sites, also are expected to play a role.
Some parents may prefer to seek shots from their children’s doctors.
But the anticipated federal approval timeline — after Halloween but before Thanksgiving — gives parents time to complete any remaining homework. They can call their pediatrician or dial the health department’s information line at 402-444-3400. The line is answered Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“If people have questions, this is a great time to get them answered,” Huse said.
For full protection to kick in, the Pfizer vaccine requires two doses three weeks apart and a two-week wait. That means the first youngsters in line will be fully covered by Christmas.
As for children under 5, Pfizer and Moderna are studying their vaccines in those as young as 6 months old, with results expected later in the year.
The Biden administration has purchased enough of the shots to vaccinate all the children in the U.S. who soon will be eligible. About 15 million doses will be shipped to providers across the country in the first week after approval, the White House said.
More than 25,000 pediatricians and primary care providers already have signed on to dispense the vaccine to elementary school children, the White House said.
In Douglas County, COVID-19 cases are dropping, mirroring the slow decline in Nebraska and nationally. The risk of transmission, however, remains high. Huse cautioned that the county is “not anywhere close to out of the woods yet.”
And while also down from a month ago, the largest proportion of cases continues to be among people 19 and younger. The rate of infections in the county’s K-12 districts Tuesday stood at 2.3 cases per 1,000 students, Huse said. That’s roughly similar to where it has been.
Health officials think that expanding the vaccine drive will not only curb the number of COVID infections in children but also reduce the spread of the virus to vulnerable adults.
While children run a lower risk than older people of getting seriously ill from COVID-19, at least 608 youngsters in the U.S., most of them between the ages of 5 and 18, have died from the virus. Six million U.S. children have been infected, 1 million of them since early September amid the spread of the more contagious delta variant, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.
So far, 64% of Douglas County residents ages 12 to 17 have gotten at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, and 57.8% are fully vaccinated. Some 69.1% of eligible residents — those 12 and older — are fully vaccinated. When looking at all county residents, 57.6% are fully vaccinated.
Only 1.3% of fully vaccinated Douglas County residents have tested positive for the virus, Huse said, and fully vaccinated residents account for .01% of deaths.
“If you get your COVID vaccine,” Huse said, “your chance of dying from COVID is pretty low.”
This report includes material from the Associated Press.
julie.anderson@owh.com, 402-444-1066, twitter.com/julieanderson41