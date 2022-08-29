Douglas County plans town hall meetings about potential new mental health facility

The Douglas County Board plans a series of town hall meetings about a potential new county mental health facility that could be funded with up to $55 million in federal COVID recovery money.

At the meetings, the board will present findings from the first phase of a consultant's study for such a facility, and ask for public input on those findings. While the board has not voted to build a new mental health facility, it has been moving in that direction for several months as it deliberates how to spend American Rescue Plan Act money. The board recently voted to hire the consultant, Carlson West Povondra Architects, to do a second phase study.

"The board has agreed to move forward on to Phase Two to determine which option we want to potentially look at," Douglas County Board Chair Mary Ann Borgeson said.

The initial phase of the study suggested the County Board could consider two options to address needs of the county’s Corrections Department and Community Mental Health Center. One option is a combined mental health facility, with a secure area for jail inmates and an unsecured portion for people from the general public. The other option is two separate, stand-alone facilities: one for the Community Mental Health Center, and one for the Corrections Department. Both options would include outpatient treatment and other services.

At the town hall meetings, Borgeson said, "we're going to talk about the options and then just open it up and have them (the public) provide their input about what they think about the options."

The meetings, all set for 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., are scheduled for:

Thursday, Sept. 15, at Metropolitan Community College's Fort Omaha campus, 5300 N. 30th St., Building 22, Room 201A.

Monday, Sept. 19, at Metropolitan Community College's South Omaha campus, 2909 Edward Babe Gomez Ave., Center for Advanced Manufacturing (CAM) Building, Room 120.

Tuesday, Oct. 4, Douglas-Sarpy County Extension Office, 8015 West Center Road, Room A & B.

Tuesday, Oct. 18, Douglas County West Campus (Fitzgerald Building), 15335 West Maple Road, Douglas Conference Room.