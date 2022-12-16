Douglas County records first pediatric flu death

The Douglas County Health Department on Friday confirmed the jurisdiction's first pediatric influenza death of the season.

A pediatric death involves a person younger than 18 years old. No additional information was available about the child, health officials said.

“This is a tragic loss of life, and we urge all parents to vaccinate their children against influenza,” said Lindsay Huse, Douglas County health director.

A total of 30 pediatric flu deaths have been reported in the United States so far this season, according to the latest information from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That figure does not include the Douglas County child.

Douglas County also has recorded one adult flu-related death. The state has reported a total of 14 flu-related deaths. Adult flu deaths, however, are not required by law to be recorded, so they likely are underreported.

Flu has hit early and hard in the United States this year. Douglas County had recorded 4,604 lab-confirmed flu cases in the most recent report, marking the third largest flu season in the past decade with four months to go in the season. The report will be updated Wednesday.

The CDC recommends that everyone six months and older get the flu vaccine, especially pregnant women, those 65 and older and those with a chronic disease. A typical flu season can last through April, so it's not too late to get a shot.

It is especially important for people who will be around infants younger than six months old to be vaccinated. Those who are sick should avoid contact with children too young to be vaccinated.

Even if the vaccine does not prevent influenza, it generally reduces the severity of the illness. It takes about two weeks for the vaccine to provide protection.