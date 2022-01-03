Douglas County records new peak in weekly COVID cases

Nebraska as a whole reported 8,575 new cases for the week ending Thursday, up 47% from the previous week's 5,826 new cases, according to a World-Herald analysis of federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. That statewide count was the highest weekly tally since the first week of December 2020.

Nationwide, cases were up more than 80% last week, with nearly every state seeing rising numbers. As evidence of the omicron variant's explosive spread, the U.S. on Thursday posted a new all-time high daily case number for the pandemic with nearly 569,000 cases.

The biggest growth in cases now is in the South, with Mississippi, Louisiana and Alabama reporting that their cases had tripled in just one week. But the highest case rates continue to be centered mostly in the northeast, including New York and New Jersey.

Most Nebraska school districts, like those nationwide, return to classes this week. In addition to recommending masks, the Nebraska infectious disease group strongly encouraged vaccination for all children eligible for the shots, which includes kids 5 and older.