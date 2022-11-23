Douglas County reports first Influenza-related death of the season

Douglas County officials reported Wednesday that the county has had its first influenza-related death of the season.

The person who died was an adult who died last week, Douglas County Health Department officials said.

The county has seen the number of influenza cases increase rapidly over the last several weeks, health officials said.

The percentage of outpatient visits with influenza-like illness, flu-related emergency department visits and school absenteeism due to illness all increased from the previous week, health officials said.

Nebraska as a whole is experiencing high levels of influenza activity, officials said. The majority of reported laboratory-confirmed cases have been influenza type A.

Influenza hospitalizations are higher so far this season than they have been in a decade, officials said. Flu is spreading simultaneously with other respiratory illnesses, including RSV and COVID-19.

The number of reported RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) cases continues to remain high in Douglas County, officials said, with more than 700 cases reported last week.

The CDC recommends that people 6 months old and older get a flu vaccine every season. Vaccination is particularly important for people at higher risk of serious complications.

A total of 1,661 lab-confirmed cases of influenza have been reported since Oct. 1, with 729 cases reported last week.