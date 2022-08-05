Douglas County reports four more suspected cases of monkeypox

The Douglas County Health Department reported four more suspected cases of monkeypox Friday, bringing to 10 the total number of suspected cases in Douglas County.

As with the previous cases, the four new cases are in men under 50. The Health Department has begun tracing the contacts of those with suspected monkeypox. The virus that causes the illness is spreading mostly through close, intimate contact with someone who has monkeypox.

As of Friday, the United States had tallied 7,510 cases of monkeypox, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At least 13 cases have been reported in Nebraska, including three in Lancaster County. In Iowa, Pottawattamie County reported its first suspected case earlier this week. Federal health officials on Thursday declared monkeypox a public health emergency.

Douglas County health officials said Friday that their supply of vaccine against monkeypox remains extremely limited and would be approved only for individuals at highest risk from the virus. They also asked for patience as they work to get more vaccine. County health officials have said they believe the risk to the general public remains low. Supplies of the two-shot vaccine, called Jynneos, remain limited nationwide.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services noted in a July 29 advisory to health care providers that the state at that time had received 205 courses of the vaccine.

The state is prioritizing the shots for people who have had close contact with someone with monkeypox, for health care professionals who might be exposed to monkeypox on the job and for those at highest risk of contracting the virus. Those at highest risk are primarily men who have sex with men, particularly those with multiple sexual partners and those who attend social events where sex is involved.

Douglas County health officials have advised residents with a characteristic monkeypox rash, which looks like pimples or blisters, to contact a health care provider, preferably before going to a clinic. A person who suspects monkeypox but does not have a health care provider should call the Health Department at 402-444-3400.

The illness may start with a fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes or exhaustion. The incubation period generally is one to two weeks but can range from five days to three weeks.