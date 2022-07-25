Douglas County reports fourth suspected monkeypox case

The Douglas County Health Department on Monday reported the fourth suspected case of monkeypox virus in the county.

Health officials have begun tracing the contacts of the ill person. They did not release any additional details about the patient.

The latest report comes days after the World Health Organization declared monkeypox a global health emergency. Some 74 countries have reported more than 16,000 cases so far during the current outbreak.

While monkeypox has been a concern for years in parts of Africa, most of the current cases have occurred in countries that historically have not reported the virus, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency had tallied nearly 2,900 cases in the U.S. as of Friday. Including the case reported Monday, Nebraska has a total of six cases.

Douglas County health officials said they think the risk to the public remains low.

The virus is spreading through close, intimate contact with someone who has monkeypox, specifically via contact with an infected person's rash, scabs or body fluids or through respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact.

County health officials advise anyone with a characteristic monkeypox rash, which looks like pimples or blisters, to contact a health care provider, preferably before going to a clinic. A person who suspects monkeypox but does not have a health care provider should call the health department at 402-444-3400.

The illness may start with a fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes or exhaustion. The incubation period generally is one to two weeks but can range from five days to three weeks.

The outbreak currently is disproportionately affecting men who have sex with men and individuals meeting partners through online websites, digital apps or at social events. Anyone who has traveled to an area with ongoing monkeypox transmission and observes a rash typical of the disease should seek medical evaluation, health officials said.

While there is no specific treatment for monkeypox, an antiviral drug called tecovirimat, or TPOXX, has been used effectively.

People who have had close contact with an infected person also may be candidates for a vaccine to prevent monkeypox. The health department has a limited supply of the vaccine, called Jynneos.