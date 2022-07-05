Douglas County reports second suspected monkeypox case

The Douglas County Health Department on Tuesday reported a second probable case of monkeypox. The report comes less than a week after what officials said was the state's first presumed case of the virus.

The second patient is a known contact of a confirmed case, health officials said in a statement. The person is isolated at home and receiving outpatient care. An investigation is underway to identify and inform anyone else who may have been exposed.

Iowa also reported its first probable case over the weekend. Nationwide, 460 cases had been confirmed in 32 states and territories by July 1, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Nearly 5,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported worldwide in the current outbreak.

The number of U.S. cases has more than doubled since a week ago. That is a concern, said Justin Frederick, the Douglas County Health Department’s supervisor of communicable disease epidemiology.

"With what we know right now, based on the cases we've identified," Frederick said, "I still believe this is low risk to the general population. That can change."

The monkeypox rash typically resembles pimples or blisters. Anyone with such a rash should contact a health care provider. Those who have such a rash and suspect they may have monkeypox should call the clinic first, if possible, so that staff can have proper infection prevention in place.

Monkeypox is spread through direct contact with the rash, scabs or bodily fluids of an infected person or through respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact.

Monkeypox is in the same family of viruses as smallpox but is milder than smallpox. Monkeypox sometimes starts with a fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes and exhaustion. The incubation period for monkeypox usually is seven to 14 days but can range from five days to three weeks.

The first person in Douglas County to be infected was a man in his 30s with a history of international travel, health officials said.

While there is no treatment for monkeypox, some antiviral drugs have been used effectively. The illness also can resolve on its own. Some people who have had close contact with an infected person may be a candidate for a vaccine to prevent the disease.

Frederick said the health department has vaccinated several contacts of its cases.

"Public health has a good handle on our cases and their contacts, and we're doing everything we can to prevent additional cases (and transmissions) of monkeypox," he said.

Initially, vaccines were provided to only those people with a confirmed monkeypox exposure. Last week, the CDC announced that it was making more vaccine available and expanded eligibility to those with presumed exposures.

For more information, visit the CDC website or call the Douglas County Health Department information line at 402-444-3400.

