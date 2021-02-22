Douglas County residents may be eligible for utility assistance funds

Utility customers in Douglas County who are struggling to pay bills because of the pandemic can apply for assistance from a county-funded program.

In January, the Douglas County Board voted to allocate $2 million in funding to aid county residents who continue to struggle financially because of COVID-19.

Metropolitan Utilities District and Omaha Public Power District customers may be eligible to receive a $500 credit toward each utility bill, or $1,000 total. Online applications must be completed for each utility.

The program is separate from the CARES Act funding allocated to utilities last year.

Funding is administered through Dollar Energy Fund and local agencies. Customers may apply for assistance at dollarenergy.org/MyApp.

For help with the application process, customers can call 888-650-9132 to hear a list of partnering agencies.

MUD customers can visit mudomaha.com/covid19relief for more information. OPPD customers can go to oppd.com/EAP for information on energy assistance programs.

