Douglas County restaurants can apply for pandemic rescue grants starting Monday

Restaurants can begin submitting applications on Monday for $700,000 in Douglas County Restaurant Assistance Program grants.

Owners of small local restaurants that were impacted by the COVID pandemic are eligible for the funds, which will come from Douglas County Commissioner James Cavanaugh’s individual allocation of money from the American Rescue Plan of 2021.

The grants will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. Restaurants must have made less than $1.25 million in revenue in 2019 or 2020 to qualify. Lost revenue must be due to the pandemic.

Each restaurant will receive up to $10,000. Proof of revenue and loss is required. Only brick-and-mortar restaurants that remain open can participate.

Lutz Inc., an Omaha accounting and wealth management firm, is administering the program. Interested restaurant owners can begin applying for the grants at lutz.us/rap at 9 a.m. Monday.

The company will review applications in the order they were received. Because funding is limited, incomplete applications will be moved to the end of the queue and business owners will be able to resubmit them only if funds remain available.

Lutz will notify qualifying restaurants and send them checks directly.

“We hope to get the recovery grants to qualified restaurants in time for the holiday season,” Cavanaugh said in a press release. “(They) should provide struggling local brick-and-mortar restaurants with important funding to help them recover from the pandemic and stay in business.”

The initial $700,000 allocation is a pilot program. Additional funds may become available to help more small businesses in the county that suffered negative impacts in the pandemic, because approximately $59 million in American Rescue Plan funding for the county has not yet been used, Cavanaugh said.

The Douglas County Board approved the $700,000 funding for the Restaurant Assistance Program at its Nov. 22 meeting.

