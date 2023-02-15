Bars, restaurants and other Douglas County businesses that sell food and drinks risk being closed down next week if they do not pay for their 2023 permits by Friday afternoon.

The Douglas County Health Department reported more than 134 businesses are now operating illegally due to unpaid permit fees, late fees or a combination of both. The county is working with the Omaha Police Department to coordinate issuing citations and closing businesses that are operating without a valid permit.

The deadline to pay for permits or fines is 4 p.m. Friday. Because the Health Department will be closed on Feb. 20 for Presidents’ Day, those businesses who have not paid will be at risk of closure beginning Feb. 21.

Permits expire Dec. 31 every year. Any business that has not paid for and received a 2023 permit, and is open, is operating illegally, the Health Department said. Violators are subject to a fine and jail time, or both, for each offense.

For more information, call the Health Department at 402-444-7480 before Friday.

