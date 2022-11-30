 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Douglas County Sheriff-elect Aaron Hanson names chief deputy

  • Updated
  • 0

2022 Election results for Omaha area races

Douglas County Sheriff-elect Aaron Hanson on Wednesday announced his pick to be his chief deputy.

Hanson named Capt. Will Niemack as his choice for the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office post. He said in a press release that Niemack is the most qualified candidate.

Will Niemack

Niemack

Niemack, who has been with the Sheriff’s Office since 1999, has worked in the patrol, county court, district court and criminal investigation divisions, according to a press release. Niemack also has served as sergeant for the vice, narcotics and organized crime division, sergeant of the K9/interdiction division, lieutenant for the criminal investigation division and captain for the support services bureau.

Niemack also helped form the Sheriff’s Office’s human trafficking team and assisted with the reorganization of the criminal investigation division. He also helped create the Sheriff’s Office’s crime-mapping program and establish the automated license plate reader program.

People are also reading…

Hanson’s challenger in the sheriff’s race, Democrat Greg Gonzalez, told The World-Herald in October that if elected, he planned to choose Niemack, a registered Republican, to be his chief deputy. At the time, Hanson, also a Republican, said he hadn’t yet decided who should serve in that role.

Hanson defeated Gonzalez in the Nov. 8 election by about 1,100 votes.

Before joining the Sheriff’s Office, Niemack was an officer with the Kearney Police Department. Before that, he served with the U.S. Air Force 155th Security Forces Squadron, according to the press release.

Niemack studied criminal justice at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

France plans to ration power in case of shortages

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert