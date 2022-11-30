Douglas County Sheriff-elect Aaron Hanson names chief deputy

Douglas County Sheriff-elect Aaron Hanson on Wednesday announced his pick to be his chief deputy.

Hanson named Capt. Will Niemack as his choice for the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office post. He said in a press release that Niemack is the most qualified candidate.

Niemack, who has been with the Sheriff’s Office since 1999, has worked in the patrol, county court, district court and criminal investigation divisions, according to a press release. Niemack also has served as sergeant for the vice, narcotics and organized crime division, sergeant of the K9/interdiction division, lieutenant for the criminal investigation division and captain for the support services bureau.

Niemack also helped form the Sheriff’s Office’s human trafficking team and assisted with the reorganization of the criminal investigation division. He also helped create the Sheriff’s Office’s crime-mapping program and establish the automated license plate reader program.

Hanson’s challenger in the sheriff’s race, Democrat Greg Gonzalez, told The World-Herald in October that if elected, he planned to choose Niemack, a registered Republican, to be his chief deputy. At the time, Hanson, also a Republican, said he hadn’t yet decided who should serve in that role.

Hanson defeated Gonzalez in the Nov. 8 election by about 1,100 votes.

Before joining the Sheriff’s Office, Niemack was an officer with the Kearney Police Department. Before that, he served with the U.S. Air Force 155th Security Forces Squadron, according to the press release.

Niemack studied criminal justice at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.