Douglas County Sheriff's Office says goodbye to Tim Dunning as he ends 50-year career

Douglas County Sheriff's Office said goodbye to Sheriff Tim Dunning on Thursday.

Dunning, 71, served 26 years as sheriff and 50 years overall in law enforcement.

His departure came with two years left in his current four-year term.

The Douglas County Board bid a glowing, bipartisan farewell to Dunning in November and appointed his recommended successor Chief Deputy Tom Wheeler as interim sheriff to complete Dunning’s term.

Wheeler, 53, has been chief deputy sheriff since 2013. He has worked for the Sheriff’s Office since 1992, when he was hired by Dunning’s predecessor, Richard Roth. Wheeler said Tuesday that he doesn’t expect to run for sheriff in 2022.

Across the river in Council Bluffs, Pottawattamie County Sheriff Jeff Danker also retired Friday. He had been with the Sheriff's Office since 1977.

