Douglas County to offer COVID vaccinations to South Omaha seniors
The Douglas County Health Department will provide COVID-19 vaccinations for elderly people in South Omaha this Thursday and Feb. 19 at the Salvation Army Kroc Center.

The vaccinations are free. They are aimed at people 75 years or older. It's an outreach to Hispanic elders, but not limited by race or ethnicity.

The vaccinations will be offered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 19 at the Kroc Center, 2825 Y St. These clinics are in addition to other vaccination efforts in metropolitan Omaha.

People can make an appointment online at totalwellnesshealth.com/gravitylanding/dckroc. For Spanish, click on the language box at the top left. For help registering, people can call 833-998-2275 or 531-249-1873. The phones are answered in English, but eventually someone who speaks Spanish may be requested.

The South Omaha nonprofit La Casa del Pueblo is helping to promote the events. Spanish-speaking volunteers are needed to assist at the clinics. Volunteers can call Ben Salazar, director of La Casa del Pueblo, at 402-731-6210.

chris.burbach@owh.com, 402-444-1057, twitter.com/CHRISBURBACH

Chris Burbach covers the Douglas County Board, Planning Board and other local government bodies, as well as local neighborhood issues. Follow him on Twitter @chrisburbach. Phone: 402-444-1057.

