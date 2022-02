Warm, windy weather has led to a burn ban for the Omaha metro area from Tuesday until further notice.

The Douglas County fire chiefs issued the countywide burn ban. All existing open-burn permits are on hold until the ban is lifted, they said.

Highs in the mid- to upper 50s are forecast on Tuesday, and winds are expected to gust to 25 mph in Omaha, according to AccuWeather, The World-Herald's weather consultant.

Unseasonably warm and windy weather is forecast for most of the rest of the week.

