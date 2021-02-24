Douglas County will test tornado sirens Thursday and Friday

Douglas County residents may hear sirens Thursday and Friday as the county's emergency management agency tests the outdoor emergency siren system.

After this week's tests, monthly testing of the sirens will begin March 3 at 11 a.m. and continue at the same time on April 7, May 5, June 2, July 7, Aug. 4, Sept. 1 and Oct. 6, according to a press release from the Douglas County Emergency Management Agency.

There will also be a test on March 24 about 11 a.m. as part of the National Weather Service Severe Weather Awareness Week.

