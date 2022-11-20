Douglas County's $27 million juvenile detention center may be too small when it opens

Douglas County officials are beginning to grapple with the vexing and expensive probability that the county’s new juvenile detention center will be too small when it opens next summer.

The downtown facility is being built to hold up to 64 young people. But 89 youths were being held at the current Douglas County Youth Center as of Friday. The average daily number of young people detained there has been running above 64 and climbing for several months. The average amount of time that youths are spending in detention also has risen sharply.

With the new, $27 million juvenile detention center scheduled to open in about seven months, county officials are worried that it won’t have space for the current numbers of young people in detention. They are beginning to consider options, including continuing to use the current Douglas County Youth Center, near 42nd Street and Woolworth Avenue, after the new facility opens in June or July.

The downtown detention center is part of a $120 million project that also includes a newly constructed annex to the Douglas County Courthouse and renovation of the former Metropolitan Utilities District headquarters into juvenile probation offices.

An update on juvenile justice is on the agenda for the County Board’s meeting Tuesday. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. in the legislative chamber of the Omaha-Douglas Civic Center, 1819 Farnam St.

Douglas County Board Chair Mary Ann Borgeson, who along with County Board Vice Chair Chris Rodgers was a leading proponent for the smaller detention center, said the county may need to slow down the transition to the new detention center while officials examine what is causing the numbers of young people and average length of stay in detention to rise.

Asked what the county plans to do about the looming capacity problem, Borgeson said she doesn’t know if she can answer that for sure until county officials learn more about what breakdowns are slowing down juvenile justice system processes.

“But I can tell you that those discussions are being had, as to here’s A, B, or C, what is our plan, and we’ll figure that out here, hopefully fairly soon,” she said. “The number one option is slowing down the transition of the youth to the new facility, which means the other facility remains open. We don’t want to do that.”

County Board member Mike Friend said the first thing the county needs to do is determine the cost of running two juvenile detention centers, which seems to be the main option.

“We can’t stick our head in the sand,” Friend said. “There’s a problem. We know. We have to deal with it. And I think that follows quickly on the coattails of understanding exactly how much it’s going to cost to run two facilities.”

The County Board and Omaha-Douglas Public Building Commission deliberately had the new detention center designed to house fewer youths than the 70 to 80 people who were frequently held at the current youth center. The original design in 2018 called for only 48 beds. That was increased to a maximum of 64 beds after criticism from the Omaha Police Union and others threatened to sink the project.

Proponents of the project said too many young people were being held for too long in juvenile detention. The proponents said at the time that the number of youths in detention was declining and that a change in state law would lead to fewer detentions and shorter stays. They said building a smaller youth center next to the Douglas County Courthouse would help spark additional programming and further reforms, thus further reducing numbers of youths in detention.

Critics said building a detention center with a lower capacity could compromise public safety and could lead to Douglas County having to place young people in detention centers outside the county. Omaha police union leaders said during the debate over the project that a new facility should have 100 to 125 beds.

County Board member Jim Cavanaugh, who opposed several aspects of the justice center project, proposed renovating the current Douglas County Youth Center instead of building a new, smaller one downtown.

“I pointed out for at least the last two years that the design was significantly below our average daily population and therefore inadequate for our needs,” Cavanaugh said. “And now it appears that the design is inadequate for our needs. The entire facility is inadequate for our needs.”

LaVon Stennis-Williams, an advocate who has run prison re-entry and youth services programs, said the focus should be on identifying and addressing the issues that lead to the over-representation of Black and Latino youths in the juvenile justice system rather than on buildings.

Typically, more than 80% of the young people in Douglas County juvenile detention are Black or Latino, vastly disproportionate to Omaha’s overall population. Most youths in detention live in North or South Omaha.

“And there’s a disparity among every single quality of life outcome that you measure, whether it’s health to education to employment to safe neighborhoods,” Stennis-Williams said. “If you look at the quality of life, we’re going to always be disproportionately impacted, and we have to address and have those conversations around those issues before we can start talking about whether a building is going to be too big or too small.”

She said efforts by the county and others are not working and new, more concerted approaches are needed.

It’s unclear what’s driving the recent increase in the number of youths in detention and length of stay, but a recent wave of shootings involving teenagers appears to be a factor.

On Oct. 20, 85 young people were in detention at the Douglas County Youth Center, according to Kim Hawekotte, deputy county administrator for juvenile justice services. Of those, almost 40% were charged in adult court, and the other 60% were in juvenile court, Hawekotte told the nonprofit corporation board overseeing the justice center construction.

“Our adult court population has gone up drastically,” she said.

The average length of stay for youths in adult court was five months, Hawekotte told the board in October. The average length of stay for pre-adjudicated youths was about 90 days, compared with the usual 30.

Many of those teenagers facing adult charges were accused of such felonies as murder, assault or using a weapon. At that time, 10 youths were in detention on first-degree murder charges, Hawekotte told the board.

She said juvenile detention centers in several other Nebraska counties were also at capacity. Hawekotte said one big reason that lengths of stay have increased so much is that community programs are having trouble hiring enough workers.

“Some of our treatment facilities are running at about two-thirds capacity,” Hawekotte told the board. “That doesn’t sound like much, but it is when you take away 20, 30, 40 beds in our community for treatment.”