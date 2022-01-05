Douglas County's first diversity, equity and inclusion officer 'excited' to be in her role

Marisa Hattab, who is in her first week as Douglas County’s first-ever officer of diversity, equity and inclusion, brings half a lifetime of experience in trying to improve workplaces and civic spaces.

Hattab first was drawn into the work as one of very few minority high school students in her hometown of Troy, Ohio. She expanded on that experience while studying education at Wright State University. And she has learned and worked more in the field in her professional career.

After coming to Omaha when the Air Force sent her husband to Bellevue, she has worked as an educator with the Omaha Street School and most recently as associate director of partnership, development and training for MENTOR Nebraska, a nonprofit mentoring organization.

She created DEI trainings for the group. And she helped craft a racial equity plan and policies, procedures and messaging that MENTOR National shared with its other affiliates around the country.

"A lot of the work I was doing there was around DEI and so I felt like it was in my wheelhouse as far as what I'm just naturally passionate about," Hattab said.