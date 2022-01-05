Douglas County's first diversity, equity and inclusion officer 'excited' to be in her role

Marisa Hattab, who is in her first week as Douglas County’s first-ever officer of diversity, equity and inclusion, brings half a lifetime of experience in trying to improve workplaces and civic spaces.
Hattab first was drawn into the work as one of very few minority high school students in her hometown of Troy, Ohio. She expanded on that experience while studying education at Wright State University. And she has learned and worked more in the field in her professional career.
After coming to Omaha when the Air Force sent her husband to Bellevue, she has worked as an educator with the Omaha Street School and most recently as associate director of partnership, development and training for MENTOR Nebraska, a nonprofit mentoring organization.
She created DEI trainings for the group. And she helped craft a racial equity plan and policies, procedures and messaging that MENTOR National shared with its other affiliates around the country.
"A lot of the work I was doing there was around DEI and so I felt like it was in my wheelhouse as far as what I'm just naturally passionate about," Hattab said.
Douglas County created the position last year as part of the outgrowth from an employee survey and other work of a diversity, equity and inclusion committee composed of county department heads and other leaders. The annual salary is $92,000.
The position reports directly to Douglas County Chief Administrative Officer Patrick Bloomingdale.
Her primary function is "championing, overseeing and advising on the development and implementation of the Douglas County Diversity, Equity and Inclusion strategy and objectives," according to the county's job description.
The DEI officer "works to eliminate systemic organizational marginalization and promotes inclusion evidenced through county structures, customs and leaderships."
Hattab started Monday.
"I'm super excited but also humbled to be in this role, because this is a big deal," she said.
She intends to invest a lot of her early work in learning about the people in county government. One of her guiding principles is "not to make decisions about people without uplifting their lived experiences and their voices."
"It's important for me, especially in the first 90 days, just to be a learner and observer and kind of learning about Douglas County's operations and just listening and hearing what people's experiences have been before I can really start kind of mapping out this plan," Hattab said. "It's important to include their voices. ... My approach will be learning and then being a collaborator and bringing folks together for us to collectively start coming up with these plans."
Douglas County followed suit with many corporations and local governments, including the City of Omaha, in creating similar positions after the 2020 summer of tumult that followed the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. That year brought new light to chronic inequalities and racism in American life, and many proclamations of intentions to address them.
The county's DEI committee and subcommittee work and the employee survey raised questions to address, County Board Chair Mary Ann Borgeson said.
"Do we have to look at hiring practices, retaining practices, promotional practices? Those are things that I think, again, internally we need to look at," she said.
Borgeson hopes having a DEI officer will lead to in-depth analysis of those issues and changes "if there are things that need to be changed when it deals with hiring, retaining and promotions."
Hattab said she believes Douglas County leaders are serious about the issue.
"I think the fact that it has been a year and they're rolling out this position shows how intentional that they've tried to be before bringing me on," Hattab said.
People could say that diversity, equity and inclusion "has kind of come to be like this tokenizing or bandwagon statement," she said.
But she doesn't believe that to be the case here.
She cited the DEI committee work, and the fact that her position reports directly to the county's top administrator.
"I think that showcases the seriousness that Douglas County also sees in this work because sometimes DEI officers can be tucked off somewhere where they're not really visible, where they don't have any significant influence, to be honest," Hattab said. "So I think that the way that Douglas County went about hiring its first DEI officer was super intentional. I know that they're committed, or I wouldn't even be sitting here."
