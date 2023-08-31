Multiple areas across Nebraska reported 911 outages Thursday night — including the Omaha area — and people having an emergency were asked to call alternate numbers until service is restored.

The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency said late Thursday that emergency officials were working to address the issue.

NEMA encouraged Nebraskans to monitor local media and their cellphones for alerts and instructions on alternative methods for reaching 911.

Douglas County emergency dispatch officials said they were made aware of the outage at 7:35 p.m. Thursday. Until service is restored, those reporting an emergency in Douglas County should call 402-444-5802.

Those reporting an emergency in Sarpy County should call 402-593-4111. In Washington County, call 402-426-6866, and in Dodge County, call 402-727-2700.

Among other counties impacted were Buffalo County, which includes the city of Kearney, and Lincoln County, which includes North Platte. As of late Thursday, Lincoln and Lancaster County were not affected.

Motorists also can call *55 to report emergencies to the Nebraska State Patrol.

World-Herald staff writers Shelley Larsen and Chris Nigrin contributed to this report.