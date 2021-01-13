Douglas, Sarpy health departments rolling out vaccine websites

Metro health departments are setting up online registration forms as they prepare to begin vaccinating early groups of the general population for COVID-19.

The Douglas County Health Department is developing a registration system, which will include a website, said spokesman Phil Rooney. The department also is making plans for other options.

The health department still is testing the system in an effort to avoid the crashes that have occurred in other states.

Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour said the registration site should be operational by Monday.

The Sarpy/Cass Health Department has posted a pre-registration survey on its website. The department specifies that the survey does not register people for a vaccine but provides a mechanism for health officials to contact them when they're eligible to receive the vaccine. The site was updated Wednesday to include people 65 and older. Previously, it had specified residents 75 and older.

Those who do not have access to a computer can call 531-203-0322 and leave a voice message with their name, address, date of birth, phone number and an email address if they have one. Staff members will use the information to pre-register callers.