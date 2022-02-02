Downtown Omaha businesses adapt to increase in remote workers, embrace flexibility

With the recent surge in COVID cases, Bunnell said, employees have been encouraged to work from home if they're able.

"Folks have expressed that they like the flexibility," he said. "It certainly doesn't work for all jobs. I believe we will see this continuing beyond the pandemic."

Bunnell said First National officials don't anticipate shrinking the company's real estate footprint in Omaha. Instead, he said, they're enhancing existing spaces by modernizing branch locations and investing in more technology.

Office space and remote working are both here to stay, Bunnell said.

"It will continue to evolve," he said. "We and the employees will continue to adapt. The key is a more flexible environment that allows both."

Mutual officials are factoring the uptick in remote workers into plans for its new office building, which is set to be built on the site at 15th and Douglas Streets that now houses the city's main library. Nolan said the company is working with an international architecture firm to plan "what the future workspace looks like" and how Mutual can create a "dynamic, engaging and inviting workspace."