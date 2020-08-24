Dozens in Omaha protest shooting of Jacob Blake

Bear Alexander, one of the organizers of Monday’s protest at 72nd and Dodge Streets, said that the intent was to protest legally and stay on the sidewalk but that making the statement was important.

“Now is the time that we should hold officers accountable,” he said.

One protester talked of her own internal conflict. A rough confrontation between Omaha police and protesters in July on Farnam Street, and the mass arrests that followed, had made her wary of attending Monday.

“It’s important to show solidarity, myself as a person of color” said Indira Colon of Omaha. “I personally have had this guilt of not coming, and I finally just brought myself to come.”

When the protest shifted to downtown, protesters chanting "Say his name, Jacob Blake," and "No justice, no peace" could be heard from a couple of blocks away.

Markell Riley, 22, said he was there to in solidarity with Blake and those protesting in Wisconsin. “The entire system needs to be dismantled and rebuilt to serve the people it’s supposed to serve,” said Riley of Omaha.