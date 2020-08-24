Dozens in Omaha protest shooting of Jacob Blake

Demonstrators gathered at two locations in Omaha on Monday to again protest the shooting of a Black man, this time the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.
Kenosha police were responding to a domestic disturbance Sunday when they shot Blake, 29. He has been hospitalized in serious condition.
According to cellphone video, Blake appeared to disregard officers’ orders to stop as he walked around the front of a vehicle and started to get into it. As he leaned into the SUV, he was shot from behind by the officers. Blake’s three children were in the SUV.
Omahans gathered first at the corner of 72nd and Dodge Streets early Monday evening and then in the Old Market at 11th and Howard Streets. About 125 people attended the first rally, and after it wound down, about 100 people gathered downtwon.
Eduardo Quintero of Omaha said he came out to show solidarity and support.
“It’s a symbolic act, and I think it’s one that’s absolutely necessary,” said Quintero, 28, from 72nd and Dodge Streets.
Passersby honked at the protesters, who held up signs saying “Black Lives Matter,” “Justice for Jacob” and “Defund OPD.”
A police helicopter circled overhead, and a squad car was stationed nearby, but otherwise, police maintained a distance.
Bear Alexander, one of the organizers of Monday’s protest at 72nd and Dodge Streets, said that the intent was to protest legally and stay on the sidewalk but that making the statement was important.
“Now is the time that we should hold officers accountable,” he said.
One protester talked of her own internal conflict. A rough confrontation between Omaha police and protesters in July on Farnam Street, and the mass arrests that followed, had made her wary of attending Monday.
“It’s important to show solidarity, myself as a person of color” said Indira Colon of Omaha. “I personally have had this guilt of not coming, and I finally just brought myself to come.”
When the protest shifted to downtown, protesters chanting "Say his name, Jacob Blake," and "No justice, no peace" could be heard from a couple of blocks away.
Markell Riley, 22, said he was there to in solidarity with Blake and those protesting in Wisconsin. “The entire system needs to be dismantled and rebuilt to serve the people it’s supposed to serve,” said Riley of Omaha.
In the Wisconsin footage, an officer grabs Blake’s shirt from behind as Blake leans into the car, then an officer opens fire while Blake has his back turned.
Seven shots can be heard, though it isn’t clear how many struck Blake or how many officers fired.
The Kenosha Police Department said officers were responding to a call about a domestic dispute. As of Monday, the department had not said whether Blake was armed or why police opened fire, and it has released no details on the domestic dispute.
The three officers were placed on administrative leave, which is standard practice in a police shooting. Kenosha police do not have body cameras but do have body microphones.
Blake’s shooting sparked protests and clashes in Kenosha on Sunday night and Monday.
Omaha has seen successive protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis and the shooting of a Black man in Omaha by a white bar owner. Both of those deaths occurred in May.
James Scurlock of Omaha was shot by Jake Gardner as protests over Floyd’s death turned violent in the Old Market. Based on cellphone video of the confrontation, Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine has ruled that the shooting of Scurlock was self-defense. A grand jury will review the evidence and come to its own conclusion.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
reece.ristau@owh.com, 402-444-1127, @reecereports
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.