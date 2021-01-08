Dr. Fauci to appear on 'Rural Health Matters' along with UNMC chancellor

Dr. Anthony Fauci will appear alongside Dr. Jeffrey Gold, chancellor of the University of Nebraska Medical Center, during a Monday RFD-TV broadcast of "Rural Health Matters."

The program airs at 5 p.m. Monday. It also can be found online at rfdtv.com.

"We are thrilled that Dr. Fauci has agreed to join us on the program, as vaccines begin to be deployed throughout rural America," Gold said in a statement.

Fauci, who has served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, has become one of the foremost experts on the coronavirus pandemic.

For the past eight months, "Rural Health Matters" has focused on various aspects of the pandemic. Each week, the Nashville-based host and Gold provide updates to viewers across rural America. Guests have included state and regional education officials, health care experts and military officers.

