Dr. Fauci to appear on 'Rural Health Matters' along with UNMC chancellor

Dr. Anthony Fauci will appear alongside Dr. Jeffrey Gold, chancellor of the University of Nebraska Medical Center, during a Monday RFD-TV broadcast of "Rural Health Matters."
The program airs at 5 p.m. Monday. It also can be found online at rfdtv.com.
"We are thrilled that Dr. Fauci has agreed to join us on the program, as vaccines begin to be deployed throughout rural America," Gold said in a statement.
Fauci, who has served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, has become one of the foremost experts on the coronavirus pandemic.
For the past eight months, "Rural Health Matters" has focused on various aspects of the pandemic. Each week, the Nashville-based host and Gold provide updates to viewers across rural America. Guests have included state and regional education officials, health care experts and military officers.
Our best Omaha staff photos of January 2021
1 of 5
Deer walk through snow at Zorinsky Lake in Omaha on Thursday, January 07, 2021.
A snowball is thrown at a counterprotester driving by on K Street on the north side of the Nebraska State Capitol on Wednesday. Protesters had gathered to protest the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's victory.
Take a spin through our top Omaha staff photos as documented by the photojournalists of The Omaha World-Herald.
1 of 5
Deer walk through snow at Zorinsky Lake in Omaha on Thursday, January 07, 2021.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Fog begins to lift as the downtown Omaha skyline starts to appear as viewed from the Lincoln Monument in Council Bluffs, Iowa on Monday, January 04, 2021.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner dunks the ball against Seton Hall's Ike Obiagu.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
A snowball is thrown at a counterprotester driving by on K Street on the north side of the Nebraska State Capitol on Wednesday. Protesters had gathered to protest the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's victory.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Holiday Lights Festival’s New Year’s Eve Fireworks Spectacular fireworks show filled the sky over downtown Omaha Thursday.