 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dr. Fauci to appear on 'Rural Health Matters' along with UNMC chancellor
0 comments

Dr. Fauci to appear on 'Rural Health Matters' along with UNMC chancellor

{{featured_button_text}}

Dr. Anthony Fauci will appear alongside Dr. Jeffrey Gold, chancellor of the University of Nebraska Medical Center, during a Monday RFD-TV broadcast of "Rural Health Matters." 

Anthony Fauci mug

Anthony Fauci

The program airs at 5 p.m. Monday. It also can be found online at rfdtv.com.

"We are thrilled that Dr. Fauci has agreed to join us on the program, as vaccines begin to be deployed throughout rural America," Gold said in a statement.

Jeffrey P. Gold

Jeffrey Gold, chancellor of the University of Nebraska Medical Center

Fauci, who has served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, has become one of the foremost experts on the coronavirus pandemic. 

For the past eight months, "Rural Health Matters" has focused on various aspects of the pandemic. Each week, the Nashville-based host and Gold provide updates to viewers across rural America. Guests have included state and regional education officials, health care experts and military officers.

Our best Omaha staff photos of January 2021

Our best Omaha staff photos of January 2021

Take a spin through our top Omaha staff photos as documented by the photojournalists of The Omaha World-Herald. 

1 of 5

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: "One Night in Miami"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert