Dr. Jeffrey Gold honored by Omaha Press Club as Face on Barroom Floor

Dr. Jeffrey Gold, chancellor of the University of Nebraska Medical Center, was honored Thursday as the Omaha Press Club's 168th Face on the Barroom Floor.

A native of New York City, Gold was named UNMC’s eighth chancellor in 2014 when he came from Ohio. He also serves as chairman of the board of Nebraska Medicine, UNMC's primary clinical partner.

In 2021, Gold was named provost and executive vice president of the University of Nebraska system. From 2017-2021, he also served as chancellor of the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

As UNMC’s chief executive officer, Gold oversees seven colleges, numerous institutes, a staff and faculty of about 7,000 and 4,300 health professions students. The combined annual economic impact of UNMC/Nebraska Medicine’s 500-mile campus is estimated to be more than $6 billion.

A cardiothoracic surgeon during his medical career, Gold earned his undergraduate degree from the Cornell University College of Engineering and his medical degree from the Weill Cornell College of Medicine.

