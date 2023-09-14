Former patients and co-workers have posted heartfelt tributes to Dr. Matthew Latacha by the dozen on social media in recent days.

Phenomenal physician. Wonderful human. Fixed my heart. Helped save my husband's life.

They also mourned his untimely loss. Latacha, 47, a cardiologist and electrophysiologist with Methodist Physicians Clinic, died Sunday after being struck by a motor vehicle just north of Valley. He was doing one of the many other things that he loved in addition to treating patients — keeping fit, in this case by riding his bicycle. He is survived by his wife, Kim, and their three children, Abby, Madelyn and Nathan.

Family members wrote that Latacha was passionate about health and fitness. He attended Crossfit class, ran or biked daily.

"As a cardiologist, he felt it was important not just to recommend a healthy lifestyle to his patients, but to model it as well," they wrote.

He also was an exceptional chef who cooked for his family daily. He was an avid reader of non-fiction and was fascinated with military history. Favorite pastimes were visiting the SAC Museum and attending air shows. He loved animals, especially reptiles, and cared for several snakes, lizards chameleons and bearded dragons.

"When not treating patients, cooking or working out, Matthew could be found ... practicing on his Les Paul guitar, drinking a beautiful Napa Cabernet, listening to classic rock, driving his Tesla or talking about great coffee," family members wrote.

Latacha was born in Evanston, Illinois, to Stan and Diann Latacha. He spent his early childhood in Chicago, moved to Boston when he was 12 and relocated to Omaha during his freshman year of high school. Latacha graduated from Millard North High School in 1994. He was an outstanding student and member of the football team.

Latacha earned a bachelor's degree in biology at Washington University in St. Louis and a medical degree at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in 2002. There, he reconnected with his future wife. They had met in high school but did not date then. They married in 2001.

He returned to St. Louis and completed a residency in internal medicine at Barnes-Jewish Hospital/Washington University, where he also finished fellowships in general cardiology and clinical cardiac electrophysiology. He was recruited by Heart Consultants in Omaha and had been part of the Methodist Health System medical staff since 2009.

He held multiple leadership roles within the health system and championed many new procedures, most notably the Watchman, a tiny device that is placed in an appendage of the heart in patients with irregular heartbeats to prevent stroke. He and his team recently completed their 1,000th such procedure, according to health system officials, which was a point of pride for him.

“Dr. Latacha was such an awesome person and an extremely talented cardiologist," said Todd Grages, president and CEO of Methodist Physicians Clinic. "He was an incredible teacher and always made himself available to staff. He was so kind and was loved by so many. We will all miss him so very much.”

Former patients praised him not only for his skill but also for his caring and willingness to answer any question they posed. He was also known for wearing bow ties and novelty socks.

In addition to his wife and children, he is survived by his parents and sister, Kathryn Latacha.

A funeral service will be Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church, 4200 N. 204th St.