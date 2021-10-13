Drive-thru COVID vaccine clinics to be set up near Omaha's CHI Health Center

Starting next week, the Douglas County Health Department will begin offering drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinics in a CHI Health Center parking lot.

The drive-thru clinics, which will be held on upcoming Wednesdays and Saturdays, will offer vaccine doses for people in any stage of the vaccination process, whether they're just getting started or seeking booster doses.

The site will be in Lot D on the north end of the arena at 455 N. 10th St. The drive-thru dates and times are Oct. 20 and 27 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Oct. 23 and 30 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We hope this will make it easier for people to get their third dose, booster shots, or to get started,” Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse said in a statement.

An appointment option will be made available in the coming days.

Other vaccine clinics are set for Thursday at the Health Department's offices, 1111 S. 41st St., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and at Fiserv/First Data, 7302 Pacific St., from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Vaccinations also will be available at the Health Department's offices Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.