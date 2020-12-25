Drive-thru holiday lights display at Werner Park shines a bit of light on a dark year

"We knew that this year was going to be a more popular year and so we didn't want to just come back with the same thing," Starykowicz said. "We put a lot of time and effort into making sure it was something that was really special, and I think we accomplished that in a way that people are very happy with."

This year, "really special" took the form of a course more than a mile long, with giant dinosaurs, reindeer, Santa-themed sections and 700 feet of tunnels, with lights sparkling to synchronized music.

"It's a really immersive experience," Starykowicz said. "Someone spends months and months sequencing out the music and the lights, getting that into a computer model. We have computers all over this place controlling the thousands of channels of lights that we have out there."

For a company that traditionally organizes running events, the light show has also been a bit of a saving grace for All Community Events.

The company organized about 100 running events last year, Starykowicz said. "This year we did five."

"In a no-pun-intended way, it's a light at the end of the 2020 tunnel in terms of keeping the lights on for us."