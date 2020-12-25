Drive-thru holiday lights display at Werner Park shines a bit of light on a dark year

A drive-thru Christmas display has brought a bit of light to Omaha area families in a dark year.
During its opening weekend in November, 20,000 people drove through the Santa's Rock N Lights display at Werner Park in Papillion. Tens of thousands more have visited every weekend since.
Event coordinator Peter Starykowicz believes one reason for the show's popularity is that visitors can remain COVID-safe while experiencing a familiar holiday tradition.
"It's the one tradition that people can be a part of that doesn't deviate much from past years," he said. "It's a tradition that was here last year and it's going to be here next year. It's something that people can come out, enjoy, be a part of."
Starykowicz is the president and founder of All Community Events, an event management company based in Illinois that has put on the holiday lights show for three years.
The turnout for this year's show called for a logistics adjustment as organizers worked to manage the line of cars coming in and exiting the show at 12356 Ballpark Way in Papillion, causing traffic jams.
Organizers worked with local law enforcement, made new traffic plans and further limited ticket sales and corresponding time slots to cut down on wait times.
All Community Events also made changes to the display itself, making it bigger and brighter than the year before.
"We knew that this year was going to be a more popular year and so we didn't want to just come back with the same thing," Starykowicz said. "We put a lot of time and effort into making sure it was something that was really special, and I think we accomplished that in a way that people are very happy with."
This year, "really special" took the form of a course more than a mile long, with giant dinosaurs, reindeer, Santa-themed sections and 700 feet of tunnels, with lights sparkling to synchronized music.
"It's a really immersive experience," Starykowicz said. "Someone spends months and months sequencing out the music and the lights, getting that into a computer model. We have computers all over this place controlling the thousands of channels of lights that we have out there."
For a company that traditionally organizes running events, the light show has also been a bit of a saving grace for All Community Events.
The company organized about 100 running events last year, Starykowicz said. "This year we did five."
"In a no-pun-intended way, it's a light at the end of the 2020 tunnel in terms of keeping the lights on for us."
And the literal lights will stay on for a bit longer. Santa's Rock N Lights Show will run until Jan. 10. Tickets must be purchased in advance at santasrocknlights.com.
