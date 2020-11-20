 Skip to main content
Drive-thru Thanksgiving food drive gives Omaha workers safe way to donate
Nancy Montera collects donated food Friday from Swanson Russell employee Leah Geiss, who was accompanied by her dog, Sybie.

 SWANSON RUSSELL

A Nebraska advertising agency has found a way to keep the spirit of giving and thankfulness intact in the midst of a pandemic. 

Swanson Russell, which creates advertising content for Runza, Bryan Health and others, held a drive-thru food drive Friday at their offices near 144th Street and West Dodge Road.

Kellie Wostrel, a Swanson Russell spokeswoman, said the company took in more than 80 cans of food and many dry goods to donate to Food Bank for the Heartland. 

Drive-thru donors were given coffee from Coffee Karma and dogs that came along got dog treats. 

“This was just an awesome way to see some familiar faces from the office and give back to the community," Wostrel said. 

Jodi Hoatson, another company spokeswoman, said such events are important to maintain team morale as employees continue to work from home. Other companies that share the ad agency's building also participated in the food drive, she said. 

“This was an opportunity to feel a little normal,” Wostrel said. 

