Drive-thru Thanksgiving food drive gives Omaha workers safe way to donate

A Nebraska advertising agency has found a way to keep the spirit of giving and thankfulness intact in the midst of a pandemic.

Swanson Russell, which creates advertising content for Runza, Bryan Health and others, held a drive-thru food drive Friday at their offices near 144th Street and West Dodge Road.

Kellie Wostrel, a Swanson Russell spokeswoman, said the company took in more than 80 cans of food and many dry goods to donate to Food Bank for the Heartland.

Drive-thru donors were given coffee from Coffee Karma and dogs that came along got dog treats.

“This was just an awesome way to see some familiar faces from the office and give back to the community," Wostrel said.

Jodi Hoatson, another company spokeswoman, said such events are important to maintain team morale as employees continue to work from home. Other companies that share the ad agency's building also participated in the food drive, she said.

“This was an opportunity to feel a little normal,” Wostrel said.

Our best staff images from November 2020

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.